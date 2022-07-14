MultiVersus Open Beta and Early Access PC minimum requirements and recommended specs

The MultiVersus Open Beta and Early Access period will be available on previous-generation hardware, including the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, and on PC via Steam. Thanks to its cel-shaded, cartoony aesthetic, the minimum and recommended PC specs are on the lighter side, so plenty of us will be able to jump in and rough it up with their favorite characters. This guide will cover what your PC will need to run MutliVersus at both minimum and recommended spec.

PC specs to run MultiVersus

Your PC doesn’t need to have the latest and greatest to run MultiVersus well, and it needs even less to run the game at lower settings.

MultiVersus recommended specs

Settings : 60 FPS on High Settings at 1080p.

: 60 FPS on High Settings at 1080p. CPU : Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 5 1200

: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 5 1200 GPU : GeForce GTX 660 or Radeon R9 270

: GeForce GTX 660 or Radeon R9 270 RAM: 8 GB

MultiVersus minimum specs

Settings : 60 FPS, Low Settings, 720p

: 60 FPS, Low Settings, 720p CPU : Intel Core i5-2300 or AMD FX-8350

: Intel Core i5-2300 or AMD FX-8350 GPU : GeForce GTX 550 Ti or Radeon HD 5850 | Intel UHD 750 or Radeon Vega 8

: GeForce GTX 550 Ti or Radeon HD 5850 | Intel UHD 750 or Radeon Vega 8 RAM: 4 GB

The game’s files will be similarly lean, with no version of MultiVersus clocking in at anything exceeding 7 GB. It also comes with full mouse and keyboard support, so no worries if you’re not comfortable using a controller when playing on PC. MultiVersus also supports full cross-play and cross-progression, so mouse and keyboard players can match up with players using other control schemes, including PC players on controller and players on console.

It’s unknown if we’ll have the option to turn off cross-play or select input-based matchmaking, a long-requested feature in games like Call of Duty: Warzone. As a fighting game, such a feature might be less of an issue, though we won’t know for sure until the open beta launches into Early Access on July 19 and we discover how good the mouse and keyboard implementation support is.