My Hotpot Story Codes (July 2023)

In My Hotpot Story, players can immerse themselves in the virtual world of owning and managing their very own hotpot restaurant. They assume the roles of a restaurant owner and a skilled chef, aiming to establish a thriving hotpot business.

To run the business efficiently, you need in-game currency (Diamonds), which allows you to buy various resources. Thankfully, you can claim free Diamonds occasionally using codes.

Related: Wall Knife Simulator Codes

My Hotpot Story code list

My Hotpot Story working codes

These are the active codes for the game.

Hotpot – Claim for 30 Diamonds

Claim for 30 Diamonds food – Claim for 50 Diamonds

My Hotpot Story expired codes

These codes are no longer working for the game.

Happy Workers Day

thankspot

ruminateeweFz68

ruminateKBXwUhq

ruminate6n4zV4f

ruminatejwbGEjq

ruminateQVDDuj6

ruminateeEbkyyG

ruminateem7c8Bv

How to redeem My Hotpot Story codes?

Screenshot by Gamepur

To redeem codes in the game, follow the below-mentioned steps.

Launch the game on your Android or iOS device.

Click on the megaphone icon on the right side of the screen.

Enter the code in the “Enter exchange code” box and click on Claim.

How to get more My Hotpot Story codes?

There are several platforms you can follow in regard to finding new codes for the game. You can follow @myhotpotstory on Facebook or @xingfulu1120 on Twitter. However, the best way to find new codes would be to join My Hotpot Story (Official) Discord Server.

Why are My Hotpot Story codes not working?

To avoid any issues with codes, it’s best to copy them directly from our article. However, keep an eye on its validity as codes expire over time. Furthermore, ensure you are not committing a typo or ignoring case-sensitive letters.

How to get more rewards in My Hotpot Story?

To get more rewards in My Hotpot Story, click on the shop icon on the bottom right of the screen. Once done, you’ll come across five tabs, each rewarding different kinds of rewards. The major one you can nab is 20 Diamonds on a daily basis, but you can also get training books. Additionally, there is an option to watch ads online, which can further get you more rewards.

What is My Hotpot Story?

The main objective is to create a thriving business by attracting customers, effectively managing resources, and preparing mouthwatering hotpot dishes. Players must demonstrate their culinary prowess and business savvy to succeed. The restaurant’s layout can be customised, and there are a wide variety of ingredients and dishes to try. However, managing customers’ expectations will not be easy.