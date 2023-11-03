My Time At Sandrock: Fang Gift Guide (How To Romance)

My Time at Sandrock doesn’t shy away from introducing eye-catching characters into the mix. Among them, there’s the stunning Fang. His flowing locks and aloof demeanor make it pretty easy to develop a crush on him.

However, going after Fang isn’t as easy as chasing the more optimistic and charming characters. If you’re looking for a breezy romance, maybe you would be better off going for Arvio or Owen. Fang’s a tough nut to crack when it comes to gifts, and tracking him down in Sandrock won’t be a walk in the park either. Anyway, if you’re still set on dating Fang, then you’re in for a treat. You also might want to keep this guide with Fang’s favorite gifts, schedule, and romancing tips in My Time at Sandrock handy.

Fang’s Favorite Gifts in My Time at Sandrock

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fang’s Liked Gifts Fang’s Loved Gifts Diamond

Helper Box

Large Storage Box

Shiny Scorpion

Bird Swing

Cistanche

Gold

Large Horned Adder

Wooden Storage

Cantaloupe

Fried Meat with Chili

Horned Adder

Jute Cantaloupe Seeds

Large Sandacuda

Mushroom Forest Cake

Opal

Rosestone

Spinel

Alfalfa Salad

Fruit Salad

Large Sand Snake

Pomato Seeds

Sweet Potato Pepper Seeds Horned Adder King

Sandsnake King

Sandacuda King

Anti-cold Medicine

Mapo Tofu

Dragon’s Blood

Undead Grass

Generally speaking, I’ve found that Fang loves medicine-related items. Anything that he can use to cook up those experimental potions of his works just fine. Just avoid any crafting materials and manure at all costs.

Fang’s Schedule in My Time at Sandrock

Screenshot by Gamepur

The best place to look for Fang is at the Clinic, which is north of the town. I stood outside his Clinic all day waiting for him to leave and head somewhere else, but he never opened that door. He spends most of his time there given that it’s open from 7:00 to 0:00.

Sometimes, however, you’ll also spot him wandering around the outskirts of the city. I’ve seen him more than once when going from my workshop to Eufaula Salvage.

How to Give Fang a Heart Knot

Screenshot by Gamepur

When I first gave a Heart Knot to Fang, he sent it back to my mailbox because he “didn’t understand the implications of it.” And it wasn’t only this specific gift, it was every single gift in the game. The guy was turning down my moves at every turn.

Thanks to a video in which the developers themselves explain how to “win Fang’s heart,” I found out the only way to date Fang is to become best buddies with X, his bird. Once you’ve reached Buddy status with X, you’ll get access to the Cheery Conspiracy, a side quest in which you’ll join forces with Fang to save X from a kidnapper.

After completing this quest, I was able to give gifts to Fang. This set me on the right path to increase our relationship status through daily chats and loved gifts. Not long after, I was able to give Fang a Heart Knot in My Time at Sandrock. Remember, you can get this item from Arvio’s store, By the Stairs.

Can You Marry Fang in My Time at Sandrock?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Yes, you can marry Fang in My Time at Sandrock. However, just like with any other romanceable character, a couple of extra things are needed to marry him:

Upgrade the workshop to level 5 . After all, a new human (and possibly a bird) will be moving in.)

. After all, a new human (and possibly a bird) will be moving in.) Buy an Engagement Ring from the Mysterious Man. He comes on the 20 and 21 of every season.

from the Mysterious Man. He comes on the 20 and 21 of every season. Reach “Lovers” status with Fang. You’ll get there by completing some side missions for him, gifting him some of his favorite stuff, and, of course, giving him a Heart Knot.

Once all of that’s out of the way, all that’s left is to pop the question. Celebrating the Wedding Ceremony in the Church of Light will cost you 3000 extra Gols, but it’s actually not necessary. I actually haven’t done the celebration yet, and lone-wolf Fang doesn’t seem to mind.