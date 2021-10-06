Naberus Halloween event guide – Warframe

Warframe’s Halloween event has begun, bringing Narberus to all the Tenno out there. It is time for spooky things, frights, and grinding. There are plenty of goodies up for grabs, including some very powerful Zaw parts that you will want to get your hands on it you do not have them.

Daughter/Kaeli, at the Necralisk, will be selling these items in a special tab in exchange for Mother Tokens, so visit the Necralisk and interact with her, then choose the Naberus Treats option to see them all.

How long is the event?

The event will be running from October 6 until November 3, so you have plenty of time to get everything you might want.

What is up for grabs?

Daughter has the following items in the Naberus Treats section:

Naberus Ephemera Blueprint – 45 Mother Tokens

Gram Day of the Dead Skin – 90 Mother Tokens

Basmu Day of the Dead Skin – 90 Mother Tokens

Basmu Blueprint – 125 Mother Tokens

Ceti Lacera Blueprint – 125 Mother Tokens

The Ballroom Simulacrum – 25 Mother Tokens

Stinkeye Naberus Glyph – 20 Mother Tokens

Rotting Naberus Glyph – 20 Mother Tokens

Grapeskull Naberus Glyph – 20 Mother Tokens

Hallow’s Eve colors – 125 Mother Tokens

Day of the Dead Voidrig Skin – 100 Mother Tokens

Grim Grin Naberus Sigil – 10 Mother Tokens

Noggle Statue – Stalker

Whispering Naberus Mobile – 100 Mother Tokens

Spinneret Ephemera – 150 Mother Tokens

Nyctalus Ephemera – 200 Mother Token

How to get Mother Tokens

We have a guide to help you that is a bit more in-depth, but you can get Mother Tokens by running Bounties for Mother at the Necralisk.

The items you should prioritize

The Zaw parts and the Arcanes are not available this year, as they were recently part of the Plague Star event on the Plains of Eidolon. This means the Naberus event this year is pretty cosmetics, except for the Basmu and Ceti Lacera blueprints.

Because the rest of the rewards are cosmetic, you can pretty much do what you like but those Gram and Basmu skins are only available as part of the event, so you should snap them up. The Mobile is spooky and horrible, and a treat for lore lovers, and the Ephemera are all solid options.