Naku Weed locations in Genshin Impact

Naku Weed in Genshin Impact can be found in the Inazuma region, and it will only grow there. The plant is said to vibrate to the sounds of thunder on windless days and is a deep purple cover with a sharp, triangular-shaped main leaf that looks like a flower.

Naku Weed can be found growing in different clusters around the islands. We will highlight all three below, with maps to show you exactly where the plans are growing.

It’s a good idea to harvest these as you find them, so you never need to specifically try and track them down. It’s good to approach all resources in the game this way as a time-saving measure against future farming efforts.

The good news is that you don’t need to do anything specific to farm these plants, you can simply interact with them and pick them up, and you do not need a specific elemental reaction to do so.

Narukami Island locations

The Naku Weeds on Narukami can be found around the Mt. Yougou and Grand Narukami Shrine areas.

Kannazuka Locations

The Kannazuka locations can be found all around the central bay to the east of Tatarsuna. It should be noted, the above arrows do not just represent one flower, and Naku Weeds are extremely dense in this area.

Yashioris

On Yashioris, the central canyon that runs through the north of the islands will be lined with flowers, while more can be found to the south of Serpent’s Head.