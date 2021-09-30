NBA 2K22: All known The Music Scene: Marvin’s Room musical trivia questions

In the next-gen version of NBA 2K22, players will need to build a personal brand in order to grow off the court and get endorsements. To build your musical brand off the court, you should try to complete The Music Scene: Marvin’s Room quest. This quest, which resets every day at 12 AM ET, requires the user to go to Erick Vinyl’s — which can be found near your apartment and Brickley’s Gym — and answer three music trivia questions. Answer them all correctly, and you will receive 1,000 MVP points, plus 25 points towards your Music brand.

Each day, the questions will, for the most part, rotate and change. Because of this, the questions you get one day will not be the same on the next day. To help you out a bit, we have built a cheat sheet of trivia questions that we have found in NBA 2K22. Here’s a look at the answers to the questions that we have seen thus far.

All known The Music Scene: Marvin’s Room musical trivia questions

Question Answer Who won the first Grammy for Best Rap Performance in 1989? DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince Which artist received acclaim for their role in the semi-autobiographical film “8 Mile?’ Eminem Which artist keeps a Nictionary of words they’ve created? Nicki Minaj Which group included the members Eric Wright, O’Shea Jackson, and Andre Young N.W.A Kanye West’s breakthrough track “Through The Wire” was inspired by his experience getting his jaw wired in what event? Car Accident Which artist dropped two albums in 1998, both of which debuted at number one on the Billboard charts? DMX Which artist became the first rapper to receive Kennedy Center Honors? LL Cool J Which Rap Artist was awarded the 2018 Pulitzer prize for music Kendrick Lamar Which golden age hip-hop duo was responsible for the albums Paid in Full, Follow the Leader, Let the Rhythm Him ‘Em and Don’t Sweat the Technique? Eric B. and Rakim Which rapper created the fast food jingle, “I’m Lovin’ It?” Pusha T Which Oscar nominated actress won a Grammy for Best Solo Rap Performance in 1994? Queen Latifah Chance the Rapper is known for wearing a hat adorned with which number? Three Which Rapper was named after an 18th Century Peruvian Revolutionary? Tupac Shakur Which was the first Rap group to win an Oscar for the Best Original Song? Three 6 Mafia What was Lil’ Wayne’s original rap nickname? Shrimp Daddy Which rap classic begins with the line, “Bass, how low can you go?” “Bring The Noise” by Public Enemy Who was the first Rap Artist to take home a Grammy for Album of the Year? Lauryn Hill What song did the Sugarhill Gang sample on the song “Rapper’s Delight?” Good Times – Chic Snoop Dogg’s song “Lodi Dodi” was a cover of “La-Di-Da-Di? originally performed by which MC? Slick Rick What was Christopher Wallace’s nickname? Notorious B.I.G. Rapper and mogul Jay-Z began which record label in 1995? Rock-a-Fella What does Kurtis Blow describe as, “Your woman stepping out with another man and running off to Japan?” The Breaks While best known as one of the greatest MCs of all time, Q-tip from A Tribe Quest was also featured on what 1990 dance track? “Groove is in the Heart” by Deee-Lite What is the title of NAS’s 1994 debut album? Illmatic RZA from the Wu-Tang Clan sampled what cartoon theme on Enter the Wu-Tang? Underdog Rapper Ludacris stars in which film franchise? The Fast and the Furious Which rapper’s dog “Daddy” was featured on Cesar Milan’s show “The Dog Whisperer”? Redman

This guide will be updated in the future to reflect any additional music trivia questions that we find in NBA 2K22.