NBA 2K22: How to get endorsements in MyCareer

MyCareer endorsements are a great way to make VC in NBA 2K22, but things have changed a bit this year. Granted, endorsements work somewhat similar as compared to NBA 2K21, but you still might need some help along the way. If you’re looking to get endorsements, here’s what you need to do.

In order to get endorsements, you will need to first make it into the NBA. From there, make sure to talk to your agent and complete the Endorsement Deals Quest. Once this is done, you can begin the process of acquiring endorsements. However, you’ll need to focus on two key components of your avatar: fans and personal brand.

Fans can be acquired simply by playing well in MyCareer, much like with VC. A flashy assist or a corner three can help gain you points, so make sure to play up to your potential in every game, and light up the scoresheet.

The reason why fans are so important is because that each endorsement has a minimum fan threshold. You must meet the minimum threshold in order to get that particular one.

The second task, building your personal brand, will take some more diligent work. In order to build your personal brand, you will need to take part in Quests, answer questions from reporters in both post-game press conferences and in The City.

Some of the levels will depend based upon the endorsement. And, there may be multiple components to each one. For example, an Adidas endorsement may require you have a Level 4 Flashy brand status, but also Level 6 Fashion. There are multiple ways you can check the status for each one. You could either go into the Quests menu to see the objective requirements, or go to your Personal Brand hub, and then, select Endorsements.

We should note that when you see that you can redeem an endorsement. go to the Endorsements page in the Personal Brand menu. Then, select it with either A (for Xbox) or X (for PlayStation). From there, you can begin to increase the level of your endorsements.

Much like with getting endorsements, increasing the level will depend on varying objectives, but these are usually game-based. For example, one endorsement may require eight wins in order to move up to the next level, while another might ask for 12 games. And, endorsements don’t pay out VC on a game-by-game basis. You get the full amount of VC for said endorsement once you complete the objective for that particular level.