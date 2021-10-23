NBA 2K22: How to increase your corporate level in MyCareer

If you look at your available endorsements menu in NBA 2K22’s MyCareer, you might notice that some have a corporate requirements. Examples of these endorsements are Nike and Hyperice. Raising a player’s corporate level, can be tricky. Nevertheless, it can be done. So, how can you raise your MyPlayer’s corporate level? Let’s go over some tips.

There are a couple of different ways you can increase your corporate level. First, look for quests. An example of these quests is:

Help Out CT’s Butcher Shop 2 – Visit CT’s Butcher Shop (near Beasts of East courts) and take a selfie with the owner of CT’s Butcher Shop

It will be a bit tougher to find corporate level quests, at least as compared to music and fashion ones. But, these quests do exists.

Second, you will want to make sure to answer reporter questions in the correct manner. Mainly, you will want to answer using lines that seem team-friendly, and won’t rock the boat from a corporate point of view.

Reporter Candace Green has a propensity to ask corporate-themed questions. Examples of appropriate responses include:

Following the organization’s lead

Being in starting lineup is earned, not given

Wins are the most important result

It will take time to get this part of your MyPlayer up, but when you do, it will open up more endorsement opportunities, and more chances to earn VC.