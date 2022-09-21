NBA 2K23: All rap line answers for PhD Monk and Bas in the It’s a Cole World quest

MyCareer in NBA 2K23 will take you to a lot of odd places, including the rap studio. As part of building a strong music brand, your character will be tasked with meeting and working with real rappers to try your hand at making music. But in order to do that, you’ll need to go on a hunt and find certain people. And, you’ll need to drop certain lines to advance. So, what are the answers for the “It’s a Cole World” quest? Let’s go over what you need to know.

Rap Battle with Lil’ Metal

The first couple of raps in the quest do not have a specific set of correct answers, but this one does. Once you get to the rap battle at Rita’s, you will come across rapper Lil’ Metal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here are the answers for this rap:

Got a little shine now you frontin’ or something

You are not the type that these other playas are idolize

And if you’re hoopin, you’re doo doo I’m poop scoopin’

Hope it doesn’t rain, since I caved the roof in

I’mma pull up in your face like I know your addy

I know you seen me skate I got nothin’ but decks

The Dreamer Court

Next, you will need to head over to the Dreamer Court to record sounds for the character known as PhD Monk. The “sounds”, however, are secondary for the first part. Instead, the first portion included teaming up with J. Cole in a 3v3 game at the private Dreamer Court.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Then, head to the nearby studio — but not the Dreamville Studio — to meet PhD Monk and bring him the sounds. From there, you will head into the studio and begin your rap.

Here are the answers that will work:

Wherever, wherever. Soon as I touch the leather

Like your kindergarten teacher, I’m giving L’s for free

And I’mma take the rock like I went in the man’s wallet

Crazy how we laced-up for the hall of shame

And don’t mumble it’s a concrete jungle

I call a iso, then I put the icing on

Take off from a free throw, take off the durag

Cross-over, half-spin, hit ’em with the hop skip

How you going to stop this nah how you gonna top this?

2K, who you’re dealing with, you know I’m a savage

The rock ain’t safe. I’ll take the money out of your dresser

You know who I am, I’m a national treasure

Bas at Dreamville

The last part of this quest is to meet Bas at Dreamville Studio to do another round.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here are the answers that will work: