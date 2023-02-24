NBA 2K23 MyTeam: Season 5 rewards – All levels, items, and more
On February 24, 2K Sports released Season 5 into NBA 2K23. As always, that means tons of new rewards to get out and earn in MyTeam, though this season is a little different than the ones that have come before it. 2K has decided to go back to the well of old games and is bringing back mode-specific player rewards, much to the community’s delight. Let’s take a look at all of those and everything you can earn in the Season Pass.
NBA 2K23 MyTeam: Season 5 rewards
The second you log into MyTeam, you’ll get 97 OVR Onyx Lebron James in your collection. From there, you’ll need to play various modes and complete Agendas to rack up XP and move up the pass.
Here are all of the rewards in Season 5:
|Level
|XP
|Reward
|1
|0
|97 OVR Onyx Lebron James
|2
|250
|2 x Tokens
|3
|500
|Free Agent Award Pack
|4
|750
|Sharpshooter Award Pack
|5
|1,000
|Season 5 Ball
|6
|1,250
|Gold Prize Ball
|7
|1,500
|Ascension Board
|8
|1,800
|Base ’23 NBA: Series 2 Unauctionable Pack
|9
|2,150
|Emerald Prize Ball
|10
|2,550
|85 OVR Sapphire Josh Hart
|11
|3,050
|5 x Tokens
|12
|3,650
|Ascension Board
|13
|4,350
|Standard ’23 NBA: Series 2 Unauctionable Pack
|14
|5,150
|Sapphire Prize Ball
|15
|6,100
|89 OVR Ruby Bimbo Coles
|16
|7,200
|Ascension Board
|17
|8,450
|10 x Tokens
|18
|9,900
|Ruby Prize Ball
|19
|11,550
|Ascension Board
|20
|13,400
|91 OVR Amethyst Eric Money
|21
|15,500
|Deluxe ’23 NBA: Series 2 Unauctionable Pack
|22
|17,850
|25 x Tokens
|23
|20,500
|Ascension Board
|24
|23,450
|Amethyst Prize Ball
|25
|26,750
|93 OVR Diamond Mark West
|26
|30,450
|Ascension Board
|27
|34,600
|50 x Tokens
|28
|39,250
|Season 5 Diamond Shoe Pack
|29
|44,450
|Ascension Board
|30
|50,250
|95 OVR Pink Diamond Gary Trent Jr.
|31
|56,700
|NBA All-Star 2023 Unauctionable Pack
|32
|63,850
|Ascension Board
|33
|71,750
|75 x Tokens
|34
|80,400
|Diamond Prize Ball
|35
|89,850
|Ascension Board
|36
|100,000
|97 OVR Galaxy Opal Spencer Haywood
|37
|111,000
|100 x Tokens
|38
|123,000
|Season 5 Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 2)
|39
|136,000
|25,000 MT
|40
|150,000
|99 OVR Dark Matter Tyler Herro
All NBA 2K23 Season 5 Mode Rewards
As mentioned above, Season 5 is the reintroduction of player rewards in specific modes. That means if you want the player available in Triple Threat Online, you’ll need to play that mode until you get him because there’s currently no other way (outside of a few outliers) to pick him up. Here are all of the mode rewards:
- 99 OVR Dark Matter Moses Malone – 1,800 cards collected
- 99 OVR Dark Matter George Gervin – 2,000 cards collected
- 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Jamal Crawford – Clutch Time Offline 100 Wins
- 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Billy Knight – Triple Threat Offline Vault
- 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Bennedict Mathurin – Limited
- 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Alex English – Unlimited
- 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Nate Thurmond – Clutch Time Online 100 Wins
- 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Chris Kaman – Triple Threat Offline 250 Wins
- 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Lou Hudson – Triple Threat Online: Co-op/Draft
- 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Monta Ellis – To be added
- 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Mike Bantom – Unlimited/Triple Threat Online Vault
- 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Anthony Edwards – Domination