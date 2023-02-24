NBA 2K23 MyTeam: Season 5 rewards – All levels, items, and more

On February 24, 2K Sports released Season 5 into NBA 2K23. As always, that means tons of new rewards to get out and earn in MyTeam, though this season is a little different than the ones that have come before it. 2K has decided to go back to the well of old games and is bringing back mode-specific player rewards, much to the community’s delight. Let’s take a look at all of those and everything you can earn in the Season Pass.

NBA 2K23 MyTeam: Season 5 rewards

The second you log into MyTeam, you’ll get 97 OVR Onyx Lebron James in your collection. From there, you’ll need to play various modes and complete Agendas to rack up XP and move up the pass.

Here are all of the rewards in Season 5:

Level XP Reward 1 0 97 OVR Onyx Lebron James 2 250 2 x Tokens 3 500 Free Agent Award Pack 4 750 Sharpshooter Award Pack 5 1,000 Season 5 Ball 6 1,250 Gold Prize Ball 7 1,500 Ascension Board 8 1,800 Base ’23 NBA: Series 2 Unauctionable Pack 9 2,150 Emerald Prize Ball 10 2,550 85 OVR Sapphire Josh Hart 11 3,050 5 x Tokens 12 3,650 Ascension Board 13 4,350 Standard ’23 NBA: Series 2 Unauctionable Pack 14 5,150 Sapphire Prize Ball 15 6,100 89 OVR Ruby Bimbo Coles 16 7,200 Ascension Board 17 8,450 10 x Tokens 18 9,900 Ruby Prize Ball 19 11,550 Ascension Board 20 13,400 91 OVR Amethyst Eric Money 21 15,500 Deluxe ’23 NBA: Series 2 Unauctionable Pack 22 17,850 25 x Tokens 23 20,500 Ascension Board 24 23,450 Amethyst Prize Ball 25 26,750 93 OVR Diamond Mark West 26 30,450 Ascension Board 27 34,600 50 x Tokens 28 39,250 Season 5 Diamond Shoe Pack 29 44,450 Ascension Board 30 50,250 95 OVR Pink Diamond Gary Trent Jr. 31 56,700 NBA All-Star 2023 Unauctionable Pack 32 63,850 Ascension Board 33 71,750 75 x Tokens 34 80,400 Diamond Prize Ball 35 89,850 Ascension Board 36 100,000 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Spencer Haywood 37 111,000 100 x Tokens 38 123,000 Season 5 Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 2) 39 136,000 25,000 MT 40 150,000 99 OVR Dark Matter Tyler Herro

All NBA 2K23 Season 5 Mode Rewards

As mentioned above, Season 5 is the reintroduction of player rewards in specific modes. That means if you want the player available in Triple Threat Online, you’ll need to play that mode until you get him because there’s currently no other way (outside of a few outliers) to pick him up. Here are all of the mode rewards: