NBA 2K23 MyTeam: Season 5 rewards – All levels, items, and more

Heating up the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On February 24, 2K Sports released Season 5 into NBA 2K23. As always, that means tons of new rewards to get out and earn in MyTeam, though this season is a little different than the ones that have come before it. 2K has decided to go back to the well of old games and is bringing back mode-specific player rewards, much to the community’s delight. Let’s take a look at all of those and everything you can earn in the Season Pass.

NBA 2K23 MyTeam: Season 5 rewards

The second you log into MyTeam, you’ll get 97 OVR Onyx Lebron James in your collection. From there, you’ll need to play various modes and complete Agendas to rack up XP and move up the pass.

Here are all of the rewards in Season 5:

LevelXPReward
1097 OVR Onyx Lebron James
22502 x Tokens
3500Free Agent Award Pack
4750Sharpshooter Award Pack
51,000Season 5 Ball
61,250Gold Prize Ball
71,500Ascension Board
81,800Base ’23 NBA: Series 2 Unauctionable Pack
92,150Emerald Prize Ball
102,55085 OVR Sapphire Josh Hart
113,0505 x Tokens
123,650Ascension Board
134,350Standard ’23 NBA: Series 2 Unauctionable Pack
145,150Sapphire Prize Ball
156,10089 OVR Ruby Bimbo Coles
167,200Ascension Board
178,45010 x Tokens
189,900Ruby Prize Ball
1911,550Ascension Board
2013,40091 OVR Amethyst Eric Money
2115,500Deluxe ’23 NBA: Series 2 Unauctionable Pack
2217,85025 x Tokens
2320,500Ascension Board
2423,450Amethyst Prize Ball
2526,75093 OVR Diamond Mark West
2630,450Ascension Board
2734,60050 x Tokens
2839,250Season 5 Diamond Shoe Pack
2944,450Ascension Board
3050,25095 OVR Pink Diamond Gary Trent Jr.
3156,700NBA All-Star 2023 Unauctionable Pack
3263,850Ascension Board
3371,75075 x Tokens
3480,400Diamond Prize Ball
3589,850Ascension Board
36100,00097 OVR Galaxy Opal Spencer Haywood
37111,000100 x Tokens
38123,000Season 5 Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 2)
39136,00025,000 MT
40150,00099 OVR Dark Matter Tyler Herro

All NBA 2K23 Season 5 Mode Rewards

As mentioned above, Season 5 is the reintroduction of player rewards in specific modes. That means if you want the player available in Triple Threat Online, you’ll need to play that mode until you get him because there’s currently no other way (outside of a few outliers) to pick him up. Here are all of the mode rewards:

  • 99 OVR Dark Matter Moses Malone – 1,800 cards collected
  • 99 OVR Dark Matter George Gervin – 2,000 cards collected
  • 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Jamal Crawford – Clutch Time Offline 100 Wins
  • 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Billy Knight – Triple Threat Offline Vault
  • 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Bennedict Mathurin – Limited
  • 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Alex English – Unlimited
  • 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Nate Thurmond – Clutch Time Online 100 Wins
  • 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Chris Kaman – Triple Threat Offline 250 Wins
  • 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Lou Hudson – Triple Threat Online: Co-op/Draft
  • 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Monta Ellis – To be added
  • 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Mike Bantom – Unlimited/Triple Threat Online Vault
  • 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Anthony Edwards – Domination

