NBA 2K23: How to complete Galactic Conquerors Spotlight Challenges and get 98 OVR Kevin Garnett in MyTeam

It’s time to gear up for new Spotlight Challenges in NBA 2K23 and MyTeam. On January 21, 2K released a new set of Spotlight Challenges, entitled Galactic Conquerors. This edition includes over 100 new challenges, and is set to reward players with 30 new 94 OVR cards, two 96 OVR items, two 97s, and a 98 OVR Kevin Garnett. So, how can you get KG? Get ready to grind.

Galactic Conquerors Spotlight Challenges

On January 31, 2K added 30 new Spotlight challenges in MyTeam. These are Galactic Conqueror challenges, and each have five parts. Each follow a similar path:

Wave 1 : Semi-Pro difficulty, Badge Award Pack as reward

: Semi-Pro difficulty, Badge Award Pack as reward Wave 2 : Pro difficulty, three Tokens as reward

: Pro difficulty, three Tokens as reward Wave 3 : Pro difficulty, Galactic Conqueror Shoe Pack as reward

: Pro difficulty, Galactic Conqueror Shoe Pack as reward Wave 4 : All-Star difficulty, 1,250 MT as reward

: All-Star difficulty, 1,250 MT as reward Wave 5: Superstar difficulty, 94 Team Captain as reward.

Users must play and win in all five Triple threat wave games against the AI. Then, players will receive a 94 OVR Galactic Conqueror captain. Thus, there are 150 waves in total — five for each of the 30 NBA teams.

Here’s a look at the 30 captains:

Atlantic

Antoine Walker (Celtics)

Jason Kidd (Nets)

Mitchell Robinson (Knicks)

Tobias Harris (76ers)

OG Anunoby (Raptors)

Central

Kirk Hinrich (Bulls)

Cedi Osman (Cavaliers)

Bob Lanier (Pistons)

Myles Turner (Pacers)

Vin Baker (Bucks)

Southeast

DeAndre Hunter (Hawks)

Dell Curry (Hornets)

Udonis Haslem (Heat)

Marcin Gortat (Magic)

Wes Unseld (Wizards)

Northwest

Jamal Murray (Nuggets)

Rudy Gobert (Timberwolves)

Dennis Johnson (Thunder)

LaMarcus Aldridge (Trail Blazers)

Carlos Boozer (Jazz)

Pacific

Chris Mullin (Warriors)

Michael Olowokandi (Clippers)

Cedric Ceballos (Lakers)

Dan Majerle (Suns)

Tyreke Evans (Kings)

Southwest

Dorian Finney-Smith (Mavericks)

Kenny Smith (Rockets)

Dillon Brooks (Grizzlies)

Trevor Ariza (Pelicans)

Matt Bonner (Spurs)

Remember, each Captain is a 94 OVR Diamond.

98 OVR Kevin Garnett

From there, the job is relatively simple. Once you collect all the 94 OVR Diamonds from a division, users will then be able to pick up a 96 OVR Pink Diamond of one of the captains from said division. For example, users can select a 96 OVR Myles Turner once completing all the waves for the Central division.

Next, there’s the conference rewards. Complete all the Eastern Conference (Atlantic, Central, Southeast) team waves, and a 97 OVR Galaxy Opal of Nets guard Kyrie Irving will be awarded. Finish out all the Western Conference (Northwest, Pacific, Southwest), and the reward is a 97 OVR Galaxy Opal of Warriors guard Andrew Wiggins.

Upon complete all 150 waves and accumulating all the team and conference captains, users will then be able to finish the collection and obtain 98 OVR Kevin Garnett.