NBA 2K23: How to complete Out of Orbit event and get 97 OVR Ray Allen in MyTeam

The Lunar New Year event in NBA 2K23 and MyTeam is just about complete, but a new event is right behind it. 2K kickstarted the Out of Orbit event on January 27, and it works much like the LNY one. Users will need to collect Takeover and Event cards in order to complete a special collection that features a 97 OVR Galaxy Opal of Ray Allen as the reward. So, how can you get Ray Allen in MyTeam?

How to get 97 OVR Ray Allen

Much like with the Lunar New Year event, MyTeam players will need to collect 15 separate items in order to get 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Ray Allen.

The first 10 are Takeover player items. From January 27 to February 9, 2K will be releasing 10 new Takeover cards. Each will be needed for the collection of 97 OVR Ray Allen. The first Takeover that was released featured journeyman Javale McGee.

Here’s a look at the players that will be needed for this collection:

96 OVR Baron Davis : Win either 30 Triple Threat Offline games or 15 Triple Threat Online games

: Win either 30 Triple Threat Offline games or 15 Triple Threat Online games 96 OVR Toni Kukoc : Win either 15 Domination games or eight Unlimited games

: Win either 15 Domination games or eight Unlimited games 96 OVR Javale McGee : Complete Takeover challenge

: Complete Takeover challenge 96 OVR Paul Pierce : Win either 30 Clutch Time Offline games or 15 Clutch Time Online games

: Win either 30 Clutch Time Offline games or 15 Clutch Time Online games 96 OVR Willis Reed: Win either 10 Triple Threat Co-Op games or accumulate a ten-game win streak

Notice that for this event, there are Takeover cards that can be obtained by winning either online or offline games. Others, like the aforementioned McGee, are stat-based Takeover challenges.

The remaining five are Out of Orbit Event cards. These Event cards can be obtained through Agendas.

How to get Event Cards and Agendas

Here’s a look at the Event card Agendas:

Win the Emerald Out of Orbit challenge (reward is 250 XP)

(reward is 250 XP) Win the Sapphire Out of Orbit challenge (reward is 500 XP)

(reward is 500 XP) Win the Ruby Out of Orbit challenge (reward is 750 XP)

(reward is 750 XP) Win the Out of Orbit Triple Threat challenge (reward is 1,500 XP)

Complete all of the Out of Orbit challenges, and users will receive an Out of Orbit event card. More Event cards are slated to be released throughout the next two weeks.

There are also a number of Season 4-specific Agendas that can be used toward getting XP. Here’s a look at the ones that feature the Takeover rewards from this event:

Get six rebounds in a game with Takeover Willis Reed three times (reward is 7,500 XP)

(reward is 7,500 XP) Score 30 points in a game with Takeover Toni Kukoc three times (reward is 7,500 XP)

(reward is 7,500 XP) Get 10 assists in a game with Takeover Baron Davis (reward is 7,500 XP)

(reward is 7,500 XP) Score 30 points in a game with Takeover Paul Pierce three times (reward is 7,500 XP)

The Season 4 agendas, along with the Event cards, will expire on February 10. New cards will be added through February 9.