NBA 2K23: How to get 97 OVR Moments Donovan Mitchell in MyTeam

Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell had a historic night on January 2, as he put up 71 points in an overtime win against the Chicago Bulls. To commemorate the night, the NBA 2K23 team has dropped a new 97 OVR Moments card of Mitchell in MyTeam. How can you get this card? It won’t be easy, so let’s take a look at the Agendas and requirements.

How to get Moments Mitchell in MyTeam

In order to get the Moments Donovan Mitchell in MyTeam, players must complete eight separate Agendas. These Agendas include objectives that need to be completed in one of MyTeam’s various online or offline modes.

Here’s a look at the eight Agendas, plus the rewards for each:

Score 71 points with any Donovan Mitchell in a game (reward is Moments Trophy Case Pack)

(reward is Moments Trophy Case Pack) Get eight rebounds with any Donovan Mitchell in a game (reward is Historic Trophy Case Pack)

(reward is Historic Trophy Case Pack) Get one block with any Donovan Mitchell in a game (reward is Rim Protector Award Pack)

(reward is Rim Protector Award Pack) Score 24 points in the paint with any Donovan Mitchell in a game (reward is 500 MT Coins)

(reward is 500 MT Coins) Make seven 3-pointers and shoot 46% 3P% or better with any Donovan Mitchell in a game (reward is Sharpshooter Award Pack)

(reward is Sharpshooter Award Pack) Make six free throws and shoot 80% FT% or better with any Donovan Mitchell in a game (reward is Moments Trophy Case Pack)/

(reward is Moments Trophy Case Pack)/ Get 11 assists with any Donovan Mitchell in a game (reward is Playmaker Award Pack)

(reward is Playmaker Award Pack) Play 49 minutes with any Donovan Mitchell over multiple games (reward is 15 MyTeam tokens)

Like with other Moments and Takeover challenges that dropped in the past, our advice is to work within the single-player game modes, particularly Challenges. This will allow you to rack up stats without dealing with the “sweats” in online play. Challenges also offer 12-minute quarters, and time will be pivotal when attempting to get 71 points in a single game.

You will need either the 83 OVR NBA Series 1 Donovan Mitchell, or the 93 OVR Takeover Mitchell to complete this challenge. The former card can be obtained by buying the Jazz Starters Option Pack in the Token Market. That pack can be purchased with 10 MyTeam tokens.

Upon completing the eight challenges, players will then receive the 97 OVR Moments Donovan Mitchell. This card will leave the MyTeam Agendas on January 6.