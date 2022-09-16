NBA 2K23: How to get in to Club 2K

If you’re mingling The City, be prepared to come across a place called Club 2K. Believe it or not, Club 2K lives up to its name, as it’s a club that is full of basketball, and full of 2v2 and 3v3 pickup games. Club 2K has been a part of past NBA 2K games, and that remains the case for NBA 2K23. The basketball-themed club is back for 2K23, and here’s how you can find and get in.

How to get in to Club 2K

First, let’s go over where one can find Club 2K can be found on the NBA 2K23 The City map. Club 2K can be found in the center of the city, right near The Theater, Ante Up, The Rec, and Pro-Am courts. Here’s a look at where the club is located on the map:

Club 2K is not open every day, as we mentioned previously. It’s only open one day a week: Friday, and can be accessed every Friday, starting at 9 PM ET. The area is only open for three hours, as it closes at 12 PM ET.

Club 2K might not be open for long, but you should go into it when you can. While playing in games at Club 2K, you will receive 2x XP during games. If you need grind for levels and new rewards quickly, heading into Club 2K might be for you. Just make sure to put those three hours on your weekly schedule.