NBA 2K23: How to use the skateboard and grind rails in The City

Much like in NBA 2K22, users can ride around the city on a skateboard, rather than just using your feet. And not only is the skateboard an easier way to get around The City, but it also is needed for an endorsement quest that needs to be done to get on the cover of Sports Illustrated Kids. So, how can you use the skateboard and grind some rails in the process? Let’s go over what you need to know.

Related: NBA 2K23: How to take your shirt off in The City & MyCareer

How to use the skateboard

To use the skateboard in The City, hit LB (for Xbox) or L1 (for PlayStation). Then, move the right analog stick towards the skateboard (should be the southeast, for newcomers) and click it to equip the skateboard.

How to grind rails in The City

Before learning how to grind rails, you’ll first need to know how to do an ollie. Hit A (for Xbox) or X (for PlayStation) to do an ollie on the skateboard.

Now, you’ll need to find rails. Rails are pretty easy to find in The City, and a good place to find them is at the mall in The City. Here’s a look at where this is located:

Find a rail, and then line the nose of the skateboard up with the rail. You don’t want to line up parallel, or perpendicular. Line up on a diagonal, and then hit A/X to start railing the grind.

Once you have done that, your NBA 2K23 MyPlayer will grind the rails automatically. The grind will end once the avatar runs out of rail, so no further action is needed on your part.