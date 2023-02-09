NBA 2K23: How to get Jalen Ramsey, Dak Prescott, and Deebo Samuel in MyTeam

The Super Bowl is near, and so is the MyTeam Crossover Series event. The 2K team has released three new cards in NBA 2K23 and MyTeam, each that features a star NFL player. Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott now have Ruby players items in MyTeam, and here’s how you can add each to your MyTeam collection.

Related: NBA 2K23: How to complete Galactic Conquerors Spotlight Challenges and get 98 OVR Kevin Garnett in MyTeam

How to get NFL Crossover players in MyTeam

As mentioned in the intro, NBA 2K23 players can grab up to three new NFL superstars in Jalen Ramsey, Dak Prescott, and Deebo Samuel in MyTeam. Each own an 89 OVR card in 2K23. While these cards might not have the highest overalls found in MyTeam, these cards could be used for fun team builds for those interested.

To get each, users will need to partake in single-player action. Each card has a Spotlight Challenge attached. Those challenges can be found in the ‘Single Player’ section at the main menu, and then select ‘Challenges.’ Finally, select the ‘Spotlight Challenges,’ in order to the find the Football Crossover event challenges.

Users must win three Triple Threat games, one for each player, in order to get the cards. These games are set to Semi-Pro difficulty, go up to 21 points, and don’t have any team restrictions. So, use whomever you want, without having to worry about team or overall restrictions.

The three NFL crossover challenges will be live in MyTeam until the end of Season 4. Season 4 will expire on February 24.