NBA 2K23: How to perform the Stephen Curry Slide in MyCareer

One of the more infamous moves in modern NBA 2K history is the “Curry Slide,” made famous by Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry. This slide has been notoriously tough to guard, and has been nearly unguardable depending on the state of the metagame. Thanks to a recent update in NBA 2K23, users now have the option to make use of the Curry Slide yet again. So, how can you pull of the slide in 2K23? Well, you’ll need to specific set of animations and some skills with the sticks.

How to get the Curry Slide

Before doing anything control-related, it’s important to get the right signature size-up escape package. In the ‘Animations’ section, go to the ‘Size-Up’ escape packages. Find the Stephen Curry one in the animation store, which was added in the Season 4 update of NBA 2K23.

Now, keep in mind that only certain MyPlayer builds can make sure of the ‘Curry Slide.’ Stephen Curry’s size-up package has two requirements. One of which is a height under 6’10”. Second, users must have a Ball Handle of at least 92. Should your build not have a max Ball Handle stat of least 92, it won’t be able to make use of the slide animation.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once that is equipped, the controls are relatively the same for the slide as compared to previous games. Hold down the turbo button (RT/R2), and then hold down the right stick down diagonally at the same time. If you have the ball in your left hand, hold down diagonally to the right. If it’s in the right hand, shift the stick to the left.