Drones are coming to NBA 2K23 as part of Season 4 update

Season 3 of NBA 2K23 is set to end this coming Friday. Before that occurs, we already have an idea of what’s ahead as part of the title’s Season 4 update. This impending season drop is primed to bring new rewards to both MyTeam and The City, including one that might be very useful for getting around The City and the G.O.A.T. Boat.

Related: NBA 2K23: How to get 94 OVR Takeover Rick Barry in MyTeam

The latest Courtside Report on January 11 highlighted the new additions coming to NBA 2K23. One of those significant additions is Eras Quick Play. Eras Quick Play is a new variant of Quick Play & Play Now but will allow users to play quick games using classic rosters from the past. When we take things to MyTeam, things get wacky.

In MyCareer and The City, 2K announced that the next Lv. 40 reward is a drone. This is a remote control drone with warp abilities, giving owners the ability to fly through the environment. From there, players can pick a spot to land and the user will immediately be transported to the destination.

The new season of MyTeam will have a Bulls theme to it, as the Lv. 40 reward for Season 4 is a 97 OVR Zach Lavine. Owners also start the reward path with a 95 OVR Free Agent card that features one of his teammates Demar Derozan.

Season 4 of MyTeam will feature three two-weeks events, with the first being a Lunar New Year-themed one. The Lunar New Year theme challenge will feature a collection that will task players to collect 10 different Takeover cards that are set to be released over the next two weeks, as well as five Event cards. The reward for this collection is a Galaxy Opal of former NBA player Yi Jianlian.

NBA 2K23 will also be celebrating the Paris Game 2023 with a new Moments Killian Hayes item. It will be obtainable by taking on the Bulls and Pistons in MyTeam. Should Hayes score 10 or more points in the real-world game, his Amethyst Moments item will upgrade to Diamond.

NBA 2K23’s Season 4 update also includes new music, as well as customization rewards that are set to be added to The W. Season 4 is set to begin on January 13.