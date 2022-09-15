NBA 2K23: How to take your shirt off in The City & MyCareer

The City in NBA 2K23 is much like other open-world environments in video games. Players in NBA 2K23 can explore a city full of basketball courts, tattoo shops, and more in a large, but comfortable world. MyPlayers can be customized in great detail, including what shirts, pants, tattoos, and hair is equipped to a character. However, users do have the option to not even wear a shirt in The City. How can this be done? Let’s go over what you need to know about going shirtless in NBA 2K23’s The City and MyCareer.

How to take your shirt off in The City & MyCareer

In order to take your shirt off in The City, you will need to complete the Rebirth quest. This quest won’t show up immediately in your queue, however. You will need to play some games in MyCareer, followed by completing this quest by finding NBA 2K social media ambassador Ronnie2K in The City.

Upon doing that, you will unlock the Rebirth ability, as well as the option to take your shirt off in The City.

Now to actually take your shirt off, pause the game and enter The City main menu. Press Pause and go to the MyPlayer section, and then select ‘Appearance.’ Select The City, and then pick the ‘Top’ clothing option. You should then see an option to go shirtless. Click it, and then forget about needing to wear a shirt in The City.