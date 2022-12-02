NBA 2K23 The City and MyPlayer: Season 3 rewards – All levels, items, and more
The grind to a new pattern begins.
NBA 2K23 Season 3: Fire and Ice officially went live on December 2. This season comes with some holiday-themed twists, as well as a special Level 40 reward that should have a major effect on MyPlayer builds going forward. So, what exactly can you obtain in Season 3? Let’s take a look at all the rewards for this season.
Related: NBA 2K23 MyTeam: Season 3 rewards – All levels, items, season Agendas, and more
All NBA 2K23 The City: Season 3 rewards
|Level
|Reward
|1
|Season 3 T-Shirt
|2
|Season 3 Ball
|3
|Holiday Ball Trail
|4
|Four NBA Team Green Releases (Hawks, Pacers, Lakers & Rockets) & New Shot Meter
|5
|New Player Indicator
|6
|MyTeam Tokens (x3)
|7
|Season 3 Emote Pack #1
|8
|2XP Coin (30 Minutes)
|9
|NBA 2K17 and Andrei Kirilenko Banners
|10
|Pair of Ski Goggles
|11
|New Player Indicator
|12
|Season 3 Emote Pack #2
|13
|Festive Reindeer Accessory
|14
|Attribute Boosting Arm Sleeve (+1 Standing Dunk)
|15
|2XP Coin (30 Minutes)
|16
|Jordan/Pippen and Scottie Barnes Banners
|17
|MyTeam Fire & Ice Pack
|18
|Trae Young “Forever Young” Shoes
|19
|Season 3 Emote Pack #3
|20
|Snowman Costume
|21
|2XP Coin (60 Minutes)
|22
|Celtics Big 3 & Bradley Beal Banners
|23
|MyTeam Glitched Player Pack
|24
|Attribute Boosting Arm Sleeve (+1 Pass Accuracy)
|25
|Vibrant Mohawk Hairstyle
|26
|Hyperfly Martial Arts XI Pants
|27
|Season 3 Emote Pack #4
|28
|Attribute Boosting Arm Sleeve (+1 Steal)
|29
|LeBron James & Klay Thompson Banners
|30
|Flying Magic Carpet
|31
|Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)
|32
|Derrick Rose & Nikola Jokic Banners
|33
|Season 3 Emote Pack #5
|34
|MyTeam Dreamer Award Pack
|35
|NBA Martial Arts XI Jacket
|36
|2XP Coin (120 Minutes)
|37
|10 Skill Boosts
|38
|Season 3 Suit
|39
|Santa Costume
|40
|Core Badge Pattern
Players can go to Seasons, and then Season Prizes in the MyCity Menu to claim these rewards. The Season 3 t-shirt will be unlocked right away. From that point, you’ll need to obtain XP in order to obtain the new rewards and raise that level again.
Season 3 is slated to end on October 21.