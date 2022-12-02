NBA 2K23 The City and MyPlayer: Season 3 rewards – All levels, items, and more

NBA 2K23 Season 3: Fire and Ice officially went live on December 2. This season comes with some holiday-themed twists, as well as a special Level 40 reward that should have a major effect on MyPlayer builds going forward. So, what exactly can you obtain in Season 3? Let’s take a look at all the rewards for this season.

All NBA 2K23 The City: Season 3 rewards

Level Reward 1 Season 3 T-Shirt 2 Season 3 Ball 3 Holiday Ball Trail 4 Four NBA Team Green Releases (Hawks, Pacers, Lakers & Rockets) & New Shot Meter 5 New Player Indicator 6 MyTeam Tokens (x3) 7 Season 3 Emote Pack #1 8 2XP Coin (30 Minutes) 9 NBA 2K17 and Andrei Kirilenko Banners 10 Pair of Ski Goggles 11 New Player Indicator 12 Season 3 Emote Pack #2 13 Festive Reindeer Accessory 14 Attribute Boosting Arm Sleeve (+1 Standing Dunk) 15 2XP Coin (30 Minutes) 16 Jordan/Pippen and Scottie Barnes Banners 17 MyTeam Fire & Ice Pack 18 Trae Young “Forever Young” Shoes 19 Season 3 Emote Pack #3 20 Snowman Costume 21 2XP Coin (60 Minutes) 22 Celtics Big 3 & Bradley Beal Banners 23 MyTeam Glitched Player Pack 24 Attribute Boosting Arm Sleeve (+1 Pass Accuracy) 25 Vibrant Mohawk Hairstyle 26 Hyperfly Martial Arts XI Pants 27 Season 3 Emote Pack #4 28 Attribute Boosting Arm Sleeve (+1 Steal) 29 LeBron James & Klay Thompson Banners 30 Flying Magic Carpet 31 Gatorade Boosts (10 Games) 32 Derrick Rose & Nikola Jokic Banners 33 Season 3 Emote Pack #5 34 MyTeam Dreamer Award Pack 35 NBA Martial Arts XI Jacket 36 2XP Coin (120 Minutes) 37 10 Skill Boosts 38 Season 3 Suit 39 Santa Costume 40 Core Badge Pattern

Players can go to Seasons, and then Season Prizes in the MyCity Menu to claim these rewards. The Season 3 t-shirt will be unlocked right away. From that point, you’ll need to obtain XP in order to obtain the new rewards and raise that level again.

Season 3 is slated to end on October 21.