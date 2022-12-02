NBA 2K23 The City and MyPlayer: Season 3 rewards – All levels, items, and more

The grind to a new pattern begins.

NBA 2K23 Season 3: Fire and Ice officially went live on December 2. This season comes with some holiday-themed twists, as well as a special Level 40 reward that should have a major effect on MyPlayer builds going forward. So, what exactly can you obtain in Season 3? Let’s take a look at all the rewards for this season.

All NBA 2K23 The City: Season 3 rewards

LevelReward
1Season 3 T-Shirt
2Season 3 Ball
3Holiday Ball Trail
4Four NBA Team Green Releases (Hawks, Pacers, Lakers & Rockets) & New Shot Meter
5New Player Indicator
6MyTeam Tokens (x3)
7Season 3 Emote Pack #1
82XP Coin (30 Minutes)
9NBA 2K17 and Andrei Kirilenko Banners
10Pair of Ski Goggles
11New Player Indicator
12Season 3 Emote Pack #2
13Festive Reindeer Accessory
14Attribute Boosting Arm Sleeve (+1 Standing Dunk)
152XP Coin (30 Minutes)
16Jordan/Pippen and Scottie Barnes Banners
17MyTeam Fire & Ice Pack
18Trae Young “Forever Young” Shoes
19Season 3 Emote Pack #3
20Snowman Costume
212XP Coin (60 Minutes)
22Celtics Big 3 & Bradley Beal Banners
23MyTeam Glitched Player Pack
24Attribute Boosting Arm Sleeve (+1 Pass Accuracy)
25Vibrant Mohawk Hairstyle
26Hyperfly Martial Arts XI Pants
27Season 3 Emote Pack #4
28Attribute Boosting Arm Sleeve (+1 Steal)
29LeBron James & Klay Thompson Banners
30Flying Magic Carpet
31Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)
32Derrick Rose & Nikola Jokic Banners
33Season 3 Emote Pack #5
34MyTeam Dreamer Award Pack
35NBA Martial Arts XI Jacket
362XP Coin (120 Minutes)
3710 Skill Boosts
38Season 3 Suit
39Santa Costume
40Core Badge Pattern

Players can go to Seasons, and then Season Prizes in the MyCity Menu to claim these rewards. The Season 3 t-shirt will be unlocked right away. From that point, you’ll need to obtain XP in order to obtain the new rewards and raise that level again.

Season 3 is slated to end on October 21.

