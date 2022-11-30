NBA 2K23: How to change the Core Badge pattern in MyCareer

The release of NBA 2K23 saw a number of changes come to MyCareer and MyPlayer. One of those was the addition of Core Badges. When this feature was implemented, NBA 2K users could set one badge from each of the four categories as a core badge. A change in late November tweaked this, adding the ability to modify this alignment and have multiple Core Badges per category. This is how you can unlock this ability.

How to change the Core Badge pattern in MyCareer

When NBA 2K23 first rolled out core badges for MyCareer and MyPlayer, it offered players a chance to complete challenges that pertain to equipped badges. Complete that challenge that related to a badge, and it would then be eligible to made a core badge. Core badges are rather important, since those do not use up any Badge Points.

Users could equip just four, one each for Finishing, Shooting, Playmaking, and Defense/Rebounding. When Season 3 was announced on November 30, the 2K team made a significant change. Users will now have the ability to change the pattern of used Core Badges. This means that players can use multiple Shooting or Finishing badges, for example.

Image via 2K

Here’s a look at all the available patterns, as of November 30:

2 Finishing, 1 Playmaking, 1 Defense/Rebounding

2 Shooting, 1 Playmaking, 1 Defense/Rebounding

1 Finishing, 2 Playmaking, 1 Defense/Rebounding

1 Finishing, 1 Playmaking, 2 Defense/Rebounding

Keep in mind that the 2K team did state that more patterns would be available throughout the year.

In the Season 3 reward path, users need to hit Lv. 40 in order to unlock the change Core Badge pattern ability. It is unknown, as of this writing, how those who don’t hit Lv. 40 in Season 3 can unlock this ability in the future. Also, it’s important to note that this feature is only available to current-generation (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) console owners.