NBA 2K23 The City and MyPlayer: Season 4 rewards – All levels, items, and more

NBA 2K23 may already be in its fourth season, but the basketball title continues to add game-altering cosmetics and rewards to its The City Season Prizes menu. For Season 4, players can level up to earn 40 different cosmetics, with plenty of XP coins and clothing items in the mix. Better yet, the menu offers two new types of vehicles, and one features a unique, convenient way to fast travel. This guide will breakdown all of NBA 2K23’s The City rewards and the levels they can be obtained at.

All The City Season Prizes in NBA 2K23 Season 4

Upon logging in for the first time in Season 4, players will instantly be rewarded a Season 4 Tee, though grinding for XP is surely worth it this time around. For one, those able to make it to Level 20 will be given a Go-Kart with six optional color patterns. Meanwhile, the final stages of the Season Prizes bear an exclusive Sci-Fi Armor top, an extra Badge Point, and even a Drone that allows you to fast travel to its landing spot. You can find each Season 4 reward for The City and their unlock levels below.

