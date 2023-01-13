NBA 2K23 The City and MyPlayer: Season 4 rewards – All levels, items, and more

Gain a fast travel drone and a fresh armored getup in Season 4 of The City.

NBA 2K23 may already be in its fourth season, but the basketball title continues to add game-altering cosmetics and rewards to its The City Season Prizes menu. For Season 4, players can level up to earn 40 different cosmetics, with plenty of XP coins and clothing items in the mix. Better yet, the menu offers two new types of vehicles, and one features a unique, convenient way to fast travel. This guide will breakdown all of NBA 2K23’s The City rewards and the levels they can be obtained at.

All The City Season Prizes in NBA 2K23 Season 4

Upon logging in for the first time in Season 4, players will instantly be rewarded a Season 4 Tee, though grinding for XP is surely worth it this time around. For one, those able to make it to Level 20 will be given a Go-Kart with six optional color patterns. Meanwhile, the final stages of the Season Prizes bear an exclusive Sci-Fi Armor top, an extra Badge Point, and even a Drone that allows you to fast travel to its landing spot. You can find each Season 4 reward for The City and their unlock levels below.

LevelReward
1Season 4 Tee
2Season 4 Basketball
3Snowflake Ball Trail
4New Shot Meter
5Warrior Helmet Player Indicator
6MyTeam: Super Trophy Case Pack
7Four NBA Team Green Releases (Clippers, Knicks, Raptors, and Cavs)
8Season 4 Emote Pack #1
930 Minute 2XP Coin
10Armored Sci-Fi Gloves
11NBA 2K18 and Jamal Murray Banners
12Lion Head Player Indicator
13Season 4 Emote Pack #2
14+1 Perimeter Defense Arm Sleeve
1530 Minute 2XP Coin
16Ja Morant and Penny Hardaway Banners
17MyTeam: Diamond Jordan Shoe Colorway
18One Hour 2XP Coin
19Season 4 Emote Pack #2
20Go-Kart
21Season 4 Pants
22Zach Lavine and Joel Embiid Banners
23MyTeam: Fire Pack
24+1 Driving Dunk Arm Sleeve
25Colored Dread Hairstyle
26One Hour 2XP Coin
27Season 4 Emote Pack #4
28+1 3PT Shooting Arm Sleeve
29Wade/LeBron and Warriors Big 3 Banners
30Fighter Pilot Helmet
3115 Gatorade Boosts
32Steph Curry and Kobe Dynasty Banners
33Season 4 Emote Pack #5
34MyTeam: 90 OVR Amethyst Player
35Mountain Dew Jersey
36Two Hour 2XP Coin
37Sci-Fi Armor
38Season 4 Suit
39Extra Badge Point
40Drone ft. Teleportation Technology

