NBA 2K23: How to complete Lunar New Year event and get 97 OVR Yi Jianlian

On January 13, 2K kicked off Season 4 of NBA 2K23 with a brand new event. The Lunar New Event is set to add a plethora of new Takeover cards, as well as a special collection reward. This collection reward is a 97 OVR Galaxy Opal of former Nets big man Yi Jianlian. So, how does this event work? Let’s take a look.

How to get 97 OVR Yi Jianlian

Per the Season 4 Courtside Report, MyTeam players will need to collect 15 separate items in order to get 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Yi Jianlian.

The first 10 are Takeover player items. From January 13 to 26, 2K will be releasing ten new Takeover cards. Each will be needed for the collection for 97 OVR Yi. The first Takeover that was released featured former Suns and Mavericks forward Shawn Marion.

The remaining five are Events cards. Players will need LNY Takeover Event Cards #1-5, in order to finish this collection. These Event cards can be obtained through Agendas. However, there are a number of ways that these items can be obtained.

How to get Event Cards and Agendas

Here’s a look at the Event card Agendas:

Win 30 Triple Threat Offline games (reward is LNY Takeover Event Card #1)

(reward is LNY Takeover Event Card #1) Win 15 Triple Threat Online games (reward is LNY Takeover Event Card #1)

(reward is LNY Takeover Event Card #1) Win 30 Clutch Time Offline games (reward is LNY Takeover Event Card #2)

(reward is LNY Takeover Event Card #2) Win 15 Clutch Time Online games (reward is LNY Takeover Event Card #2)

(reward is LNY Takeover Event Card #2) Win 15 Domination games (reward is LNY Takeover Event Card #3)

(reward is LNY Takeover Event Card #3) Win eight Unlimited games (reward is LNY Takeover Event Card #3)

(reward is LNY Takeover Event Card #3) Win 10 Triple Threat Online Co-Op games (reward is LNY Takeover Event Card #4)

(reward is LNY Takeover Event Card #4) Win 10 games in a row (reward is LNY Takeover Event Card #4)

(reward is LNY Takeover Event Card #4) Complete Lunar New Year Spotlight (goes live on 1/16) (reward is LNY Takeover Event Card #5)

Four of the five can be obtained either through strictly offline or online play. The fifth can be obtained through the Lunar New Year Spotlight challenge.

There are also a number of Season 4-specific Agendas that can be used towards getting XP. These Agendas are not needed for getting events cards. Those are as followed:

Score 30 points in a game with S4: Lunar New Year Reward Joe Smith two times (reward is 4,000 XP)

(reward is 4,000 XP) Get 10 assists in a game with S4: Lunar New Year Reward Mike Conley two times (reward is 4,000 XP)

(reward is 4,000 XP) Score 125 points with S4: Lunar New Year players over multiple games (reward is 2,500 XP)

(reward is 2,500 XP) Get 30 rebounds with S4: Lunar New Year players over multiple games (reward is 2,500 XP)

(reward is 2,500 XP) Get 40 assists with S4: Lunar New Year players over multiple games (reward is 2,500 XP)

(reward is 2,500 XP) Get one double-double with an Original Owner S4: Lunar New Year player in a game (reward is 2,500 XP)

(reward is 2,500 XP) Win three Triple Threat Offline or Triple Threat Online games using three S4: Lunar New Year players (reward is 1,500 XP)

(reward is 1,500 XP) Win two Clutch Time Offline or Clutch Time Online games using five S4: Lunar New Year players (reward is 2,000 XP)

(reward is 2,000 XP) Win a game using 13 S4: Lunar New Year players (reward is 3,000 XP)

The Season 4 agendas, along with the Event cards, will expire on January 27. New cards will be added to this event up to January 26.