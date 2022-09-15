NBA 2K23 Version 1.03 and 1.003 Patch Notes

Some game launches go smoother than others, but the simple fact of gaming life is that there will always be bugs to iron out when a new game comes out. By now, most of us have grown accustomed to new games getting regular patches and bug fixes during the early days of their release, and the latest basketball simulator, NBA 2K23, is no different. This time around, we have another round of fixes with the updates 1.03 and 1.003 for current-gen consoles.

For instance, there were several issues with connectivity and log-in functionality that have slowly been ironed out after the game has released. Many new bug fixes continue to deal with those issues and tackle a few others, such as optimization and minor graphics glitches.

Related: Are NBA 2K23 servers down? How to check NBA 2K server status

NBA 2K23 1.03 Patch Notes (PC, Playstation 4, Xbox One)

The 1.03 patch update for NBA 2K23 is aimed at Playstation 4, Xbox One, and the PC. It deals with several crashing and stability issues and the all-present connectivity problems that have been present since the game launched. The full list of updates is as follows:

Addressed MyCareer and MyTeam crashing issues.

General performance and stability fixes.

Additional online stability fixes.

Gameplay optimization.

Random disconnects.

Error Codes on PS4.

Minor glitches.

Other minor fixes.

NBA 2K23 1.003 Patch Notes (Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S)

For the next generation of consoles, the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, there is a special 1.003 patch update for NBA 2K23. The updates for these special cases differ only slightly from the 1.03 patch notes but generally tackle similar issues intending to get the game to a more stable gameplay state. These patch notes feature:

Random disconnects and various error codes.

General stability and performance.

Additional online stability tweaks.

Cleaned up game crashing bugs.

Gameplay optimization.

Other minor fixes.

Related: How to add and create custom draft classes in NBA 2K23

Even with these new patches, the developers intend to keep iterating upon the newly released game until all the hurdles and kinks are ironed out. And as always, we will make sure to follow up with any new updates as they come out.