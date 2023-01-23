NecroMerger cheat codes (January 2023)

NecroMerger is a popular mobile game. The game is about merging different types of creatures to create new and powerful ones. You can have many types of different creatures, like zombies and skeletons. They each help you earn different kinds of gems and coins.

You can also use codes to redeem various in-game items such as coins, gems, and exclusive creatures. These codes are a great way to get yourself a quick headstart. This guide has all the NecroMerger codes and how to redeem them.

All NecroMergercodes list

NecroMerger codes (Working)

GOLDRUSH — Reward: 100 Gold

— Reward: 100 Gold X78HT3P4 — Reward: 15 Astro Coins

— Reward: 15 Astro Coins FREEZING — Reward: 25 Ice Runes

— Reward: 25 Ice Runes DEVOURER — Reward: 50 Gems

NecroMerger codes (Expired)

LAUNCHED

How to Redeem Codes in NecroMerger

Screenshot by Gamepur

To redeem codes in NecroMerger, follow these steps:

Open the game and click on the menu button in the top left corner of your screen.

Click on the “Enter Cheat Code” button in the bottom left corner.

Type the code and hit enter to redeem the rewards.

How can you get more NecroMerger codes?

You can get more NecroMerger codes by joining the game’s official Reddit, following it on Facebook, and following the developers, Grumpy Rhino Games, on Twitter. The developers often release codes through these platforms. You can also ask others about any working codes of the game on Reddit and Facebook.

Why are my NecroMerger codes not working?

If your NecroMerger codes are not working, it could be for a few reasons. Make sure you have entered the code correctly, with the correct capitalization and spelling. To avoid typos, copy the working codes from above. Also, check if the code has expired.

How to get the second grave in NecroMerger

You need to get the second grave to complete the tutorial. It can be confusing for beginners since you won’t have enough gems. To get gems, feed those piles of blue stones to the big green monster. Once you get the gems, follow the game’s tutorial to get the second grave.

What is NecroMerger?

NecroMerger is an online mobile game about merging different types of creatures as a necromancer. The game features various types of creatures, each with its own unique abilities and attributes. You can use in-game coins and gems to purchase new upgrades and additional graves to create more creatures.