Need for Speed Unbound preorder guide – Editions, bonuses, and more

Need for Speed returns in 2022 with Unbound, which is giving the series a fresh new cel-shaded look. The new game seems incredibly stylish, and that should pair nicely with its mission to give players lots of cars to customize and drivers to dress up. You’ll get additional cosmetics if you preorder the game or spring for the more expensive version, and we’ve got a breakdown of all the bonuses right here.

Related: Need for Speed Unbound officially revealed, featuring a new cel-shaded art style

Need for Speed Unbound Standard Edition

Image via EA

As the name implies, this is a standard copy of the game with no frills, and it’ll cost you $69.99 USD / £59.99. While the game itself is unchanged, preordering this or the premium package will get you a handful of bonuses: a driving effect, license plate, banner artwork, and $150,000 in-game currency, which you can spend in multiplayer. Preordering also gets you three-day early access to the game, a benefit that extends to all EA Play members as well.

Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition

Image via EA

The other purchase option for Need for Speed Unbound is the Palace Edition, priced a touch higher at $79.99 USD / £69.99. You’ll get the same preorder bonuses if you spring for this early, but it also includes a heap of additional cosmetics. The Palace Edition grants you four more custom cars, another driving effect, a set of decals, a license plate, an exclusive character pose, more banner artwork, and a clothing pack with 20 more options for your driver.

Need for Speed Unbound Release Date

Screenshot via Need for Speed YouTube

Those are your preorder options for Need for Speed Unbound, and the game releases in December. Specifically, the Unbound release date is Friday, December 2. Early access via preorders and EA Play starts Tuesday, November 29. Need for Speed Unbound will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via EA Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.