New Kaineng City and Jade Bots explained in Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons

The much-anticipated release of the Guild Wars 2 expansion End of Dragons is right around the corner, and with so much to see and do awaiting players, it’s essential to keep track of everything. With maps such as Shing Jea Island, the new addition of new Elite Specializations, the reappearance of the Aetherblades, and entering a region long since sealed off, there’s a lot to keep track of and even more to be excited about.

New Kaineng City

Image via ArenaNet

The New Kaineng City map is the capital of the Cantha region, and the setting of this city brings reminders of a fantasy-based Singapore. With the city showcasing its Canthan roots while incorporating Jade Tech designed by the Xunlai Jade Corporation, there is nothing like it in all of Tyria.

New Kaineng city was rebuilt upon the ruins of the old Kaineng City, first seen in Guild Wars Factions, mostly obliterated by the aftereffects of Zhaitan’s awakening to the south. What remains of the old city is in ruins, and these places are still plagued with troubles and encounters with the Jade Brotherhood looking to disrupt the peace here and in other areas of New Kaineng City.

Looking towards the main city areas, you’ll find modern Jade Tech elements everywhere, incorporated almost seamlessly with the surrounding area. Everything in this city speaks towards progression and technology, from communication arrays hosted through holograms to a giant floating whale, which is yet unnamed. Like the Free City of Amnoon, devs have said that there will be dynamic events within New Kaineng City, and players will find themselves in the middle of happenings more often than not.

Not to mention the adorable animals scattered around the map. They’re also pettable and, in some unfortunate cases murderable, a feature not seen before; this truly creates a sense of a real-life city, rather than just a landscape for players to run through.

There’s also much more to see and do in New Kaineng City, with accessibility now at never before seen levels, enhanced through new travel mechanics granted by the incredibly cute and helpful Jade Bots.

Jade Bots

Image via ArenaNet

Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns gave us gliding, while Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire introduced us to mounts, both of which have been game-changers for players. Now, with End of Dragons, we’ve been gifted the Mastery line of Jade Bots.

Jade Bots are small player companion utility bots crafted from the same Jade that allows the Jade Mech to function. The Jade Bots enable players to perform a host of new and exciting abilities both in combat and out of it.

They’ll be introduced as a new equipment slot for your character; once you’ve equipped a power core to the Bot, you’ll be able to use it to perform various tasks on many different maps. Ziplining, booting your gliding skills, powering up remote tech, and stealing charge from the Jade Batteries interspersed across the city are just some of their functions. In addition, as also shown in the video, you’ll be able to interact with a host of different items and even send them to mine for you.

The actual function of the Jade Bots lies in their customization. Based on your individual needs, you’ll be able to slot in different modules; your Jade Bot might be able to boost your skiff speed if you’re looking to make a quick getaway or collect loot if you can’t be troubled to run for the chests, and so much more. Likewise, the more you improve your Mastery line, the more you’ll be able to do with your Jade Bot, unlocking the ability to revive your fallen comrades or boost your gliding up vertically as you go.