New World Gems guide – How to get and use all Gems

In New World, Gems are the finishing touch on a player’s build. By slotting specific Gems into the sockets of their weapons and clothing, players gain additional stat buffs and perks that can heavily improve their performance in both PvP and PvE activities.

To get the Gems you need in New World, you need to use the Mining gathering skill and Stonecutting refining skill. Use Mining to get the Raw Gemstones resource, then go to a Stonecutting Table and use Stonecutting to produce slottable Gems. Each Gem has a different effect depending on whether it is slotted in a weapon or an armor piece. Since it is best to prioritize hunting down the Gems that support your preferred playstyle, we have organized all Gems in New World by effect rather than by name.

Defensive and Tank Gems in New World

Gems can be a great source of stacking defensive buffs in New World. The Gem effects listed below are what Tank players should farm for. Note, that the Carnelian Gem is a must-have for any Tank build, as it allows Taunting.

Abyssal Ward . Increased Void damage absorption.

. Increased Void damage absorption. Arcane Ward . Increased Arcane damage absorption.

. Increased Arcane damage absorption. Elemental Ward . Increased Elemental damage absorption.

. Increased Elemental damage absorption. Ice Ward . Increased Ice damage absorption.

. Increased Ice damage absorption. Fire Ward . Increased Fire damage absorption.

. Increased Fire damage absorption. Lightning Ward . Increased Lightning damage absorption.

. Increased Lightning damage absorption. Nature Ward . Increased Nature damage absorption.

. Increased Nature damage absorption. Physical Ward . Increased Physical damage absorption.

. Increased Physical damage absorption. Slash Ward . Increased Slash damage absorption.

. Increased Slash damage absorption. Strike Ward . Increased Strike damage absorption.

. Increased Strike damage absorption. Thrust Ward . Increased Thrust damage absorption.

. Increased Thrust damage absorption. Spectral Ward . Increased Physical and Elemental absorption.

. Increased Physical and Elemental absorption. Wilderness Ward . Increased Physical and Elemental absorption. This effect confers more Physical protection than Elemental, the inverse being true for the Spectral Ward.

. Increased Physical and Elemental absorption. This effect confers more Physical protection than Elemental, the inverse being true for the Spectral Ward. Exhilarate . Deal additional damage when below 30% health.

. Deal additional damage when below 30% health. Retaliate . Increased damage after receiving three hits.

. Increased damage after receiving three hits. Taunting. You generate more Threat.

Offensive and DPS Gems in New World

New World players focused on dealing damage and clearing Expeditions as quickly as possible should hunt for Gems granting the effects outlined below. Players who don’t mind playing risky could also consider the Exhilarate effect granted by Moonstone Gems.

Abyssal . A precentage of damage is converted to Void. Damage scales off base weapon stat or INT, whichever is higher.

. A precentage of damage is converted to Void. Damage scales off base weapon stat or INT, whichever is higher. Arboreal . A precentage of damage is converted to Nature. Damage scales off base weapon stat or FOC, whichever is higher.

. A precentage of damage is converted to Nature. Damage scales off base weapon stat or FOC, whichever is higher. Electrified . A precentage of damage is converted to Lightning. Damage scales off base weapon stat or INT, whichever is higher.

. A precentage of damage is converted to Lightning. Damage scales off base weapon stat or INT, whichever is higher. Frozen . A precentage of damage is converted to Ice. Damage scales off base weapon stat or INT, whichever is higher.

. A precentage of damage is converted to Ice. Damage scales off base weapon stat or INT, whichever is higher. Empowered . A precentage of damage is converted to Arcane. Damage scales off base weapon stat or INT, whichever is higher.

. A precentage of damage is converted to Arcane. Damage scales off base weapon stat or INT, whichever is higher. Ignited . A precentage of damage is converted to Fire. Damage scales off base weapon stat or INT, whichever is higher.

. A precentage of damage is converted to Fire. Damage scales off base weapon stat or INT, whichever is higher. Brash . Deal additional damage against targets with full health.

. Deal additional damage against targets with full health. Cruel . Deal additional damage against targets with an active crowd control effect.

. Deal additional damage against targets with an active crowd control effect. Gambit . Deal additional damage while your stamina is not full.

. Deal additional damage while your stamina is not full. Opportunist. Deal additional damage against targets below 30% health.

Utility and Support Gems in New World

The three remaining Gem effects in New World supplement supportive playstyles, though Lucky can be a good addition to any build.

Calming . You generate less Threat. This is a key effect for healers, who can’t afford to be targetted by monsters first.

. You generate less Threat. This is a key effect for healers, who can’t afford to be targetted by monsters first. Lucky . You have an increased chance to get rare loot drops from monsters and chests.

. You have an increased chance to get rare loot drops from monsters and chests. Rally. Increased damage and outgoing healing while at full health.

Finally, we should note that the exact values of each Gem effect will fluctuate continuously as Amazon Games continues to update and balance New World.