Nexomon: All Type Effectiveness Chart – Strengths, Weaknesses, & Tips

Each Nexomon has a strength and weakness, and this guide contains a helpful chart makes it easier to remember them all.

Image via VEWO Interactive

As you might have spotted by now, Nexomon: Extinction has monster types that aren’t quite like any other monster-collectors. Yes, there are your ghost and fire elements, among others, but their effects probably won’t work on types that you expect in some cases.

It is already a tougher game by comparison. To make it much easier on yourself, we’ve made a convenient chart to help make it easier to find out all the weaknesses and strengths of each Nexomon-type in the game. Here’s what you need to know about all the Nexomon-type strengths and weaknesses in Nexomon.

Every Nexomon-type Strength & Weakness

Image via VEWO Interactive

There are nine types of Nexomon-types you need to keep track of while playing Nexomon. Similar to other pocket monster games, like Pokemon, I recommend having a variety of each type in your party, protecting their strengths and weaknesses. You want to be prepared for every type of creature you can find in the game, and you don’t want to be overwhelmed by a single Nexomon-type from an opponent.

Nexomon-typeAll StrengthsAll Weaknesses
ElectricPsychic
Water
Wind		Grass
Mineral
FireGhost
Plant
Wind		Mineral
Water
GhostNormal
Wind		Fire
Psychic
MineralElectric
Fire
Psychic		Water
Wind
NormalNoneGhost
Psychic
PlantElectric
Water		Fire
Wind
PsychicGhost
Normal		Electric
Mineral
WaterFire
Mineral		Electric
Plant
WindGrass
Mineral		Electric
Fire

Some of my favorite choices are to use Electric, Mineral, Fire Nexomon-types. These have some of the best strengths, and only two weaknesses. Every Nexomon in the game has at least two weaknesses, so you’ll always encounter those, but the Electric, Mineral, and Fire types come with three strengths, which not every Nexomon has in the game. Although these are our favorites, there are other, incredible choices for your Nexomon team that do not fit into these categories.

It’s also important to note that Nexomon can also learn moves of other elements, so it doesn’t strictly apply to the type of monster you are using. In addition, certain moves can also paralyze, freeze, confuse, or burn enemies for multiple turns if they are effective. If you add attack-focused cores onto your Nexomon, these effects will cause much more damage.

