NHL 22: How to complete Halloween Rivals Objectives and Master Sets
Get ready for Halloween the right way.
It’s time for Halloween, and EA Sports has gotten NHL 22 in the spirit by unleashing some scary cards into Hockey Ultimate Team. The Halloween Rivals promo is live in NHL for a limited time, and this promo, much like the Superstar Origins one, features Objectives challenges, and new master sets. So what are the details? Let’s take a look.
There are six objectives for the Halloween Rivals promo. Those objectives are as follows:
- Play 20 games in HUT Rivals/HUT Champions/Squad Battles
- Win 10 games in HUT Rivals/HUT Champions/Squad Battles
- Take 400 shots on goal
- Score 100 goals in HUT Rivals/HUT Champions/Squad Battles
- Make 200 hits
- Play 30 HUT Rush games
Much like with prior objectives, the easiest way to complete these, sans the last one, is by playing Squad Battles games on Rookie.
Players will receive a Halloween Rivals collectible upon completing each objective. Those who complete all five will receive a Halloween Treat Pack. These objectives will expire on November 5.
There are also new master sets that feature new Halloween Rivals players. The master set players are as follows:
- 91 OVR Sidney Crosby
- 91 OVR Claude Giroux
- 89 OVR Rasmus Anderson
- 89 OVR Jesse Puljujarvi
- 87 OVR Quinn Hughes
- 87 OVR Cale Makar
- 86 OVR Cam Talbot
- 86 OVR Jordan Binnington
There are both limited-time and indefinite sets for all of these players. The requirements for these sets are down below:
Limited Time
91 OVR Crosby
- 1 87+ OVR player
- 4 86+ OVR player
- 7 85+ OVR player
- 1 Halloween Collectible
OR
- 14 83+ OVR player
- 12 84+ OVR player
- 4 85+ OVR player
- 1 Halloween Collectible
91 OVR Giroux
- 1 87+ OVR player
- 4 86+ OVR player
- 7 85+ OVR player
- 1 Halloween Collectible
OR
- 14 83+ OVR player
- 12 84+ OVR player
- 4 85+ OVR player
- 1 Halloween Collectible
89 OVR Anderson
- 1 87+ OVR player
- 3 86+ OVR player
- 4 85+ OVR player
- 1 Halloween Collectible
OR
- 11 83+ OVR player
- 9 84+ OVR player
- 2 85+ OVR player
- 1 Halloween Collectible
89 OVR Puljujarvi
- 1 87+ OVR player
- 3 86+ OVR player
- 4 85+ OVR player
- 1 Halloween Collectible
OR
- 11 83+ OVR player
- 9 84+ OVR player
- 2 85+ OVR player
- 1 Halloween Collectible
87 OVR Hughes
- 1 86+ OVR player
- 2 85+ OVR player
- 5 84+ OVR player
- 1 Halloween Collectible
OR
- 14 82+ OVR player
- 12 83+ OVR player
- 3 84+ OVR player
- 1 Halloween Collectible
87 OVR Makar
- 1 86+ OVR player
- 2 85+ OVR player
- 5 84+ OVR player
- 1 Halloween Collectible
OR
- 14 82+ OVR player
- 12 83+ OVR player
- 3 84+ OVR player
- 1 Halloween Collectible
86 OVR Binnington
- 1 85+ OVR player
- 2 84+ OVR player
- 3 83+ OVR player
- 1 Halloween Collectible
OR
- 20 81+ OVR player
- 18 82+ OVR player
- 2 83+ OVR player
- 1 Halloween Collectible
86 OVR Talbot
- 1 85+ OVR player
- 2 84+ OVR player
- 3 83+ OVR player
- 1 Halloween Collectible
OR
- 20 81+ OVR player
- 18 82+ OVR player
- 2 83+ OVR player
- 1 Halloween Collectible
Indefinite
91 OVR Crosby
- 1 87+ OVR Penguins player
- 1 Any OVR Flyers player
- 2 87+ OVR player
- 4 86+ OVR player
- 7 85+ OVR player
91 OVR Giroux
- 6 84+ OVR Flyers player
- 1 Any OVR Penguins player
- 2 87+ OVR player
- 4 86+ OVR player
- 7 85+ OVR player
89 OVR Anderson
- 6 84+ OVR Flames player
- 1 Any OVR Oilers player
- 1 87+ OVR player
- 3 86+ OVR player
- 5 85+ OVR player
89 OVR Puljujarvi
- 1 87+ OVR Oilers player
- 1 Any Flames player
- 1 87+ OVR player
- 3 86+ OVR player
- 5 85+ OVR player
87 OVR Hughes
- 1 84+ OVR Canucks player
- 1 Any Avalanche player
- 1 86+ OVR player
- 3 85+ OVR player
- 7 84+ OVR player
87 OVR Makar
- 1 85+ OVR Avalanche player
- 1 Any Canucks player
- 1 86+ OVR player
- 3 85+ OVR player
- 6 84+ OVR player
86 OVR Binnington
- 1 84+ OVR Blues player
- 1 Any Wild player
- 1 85+ OVR player
- 3 84+ OVR player
- 5 83+ OVR player
86 OVR Talbot
- 1 83+ OVR Wild player
- 1 Any Blues player
- 1 85+ OVR player
- 4 84+ OVR player
- 4 83+ OVR player
The limited-time sets will expire on November 5.