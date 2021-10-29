NHL 22: How to complete Halloween Rivals Objectives and Master Sets

It’s time for Halloween, and EA Sports has gotten NHL 22 in the spirit by unleashing some scary cards into Hockey Ultimate Team. The Halloween Rivals promo is live in NHL for a limited time, and this promo, much like the Superstar Origins one, features Objectives challenges, and new master sets. So what are the details? Let’s take a look.

There are six objectives for the Halloween Rivals promo. Those objectives are as follows:

Play 20 games in HUT Rivals/HUT Champions/Squad Battles

Win 10 games in HUT Rivals/HUT Champions/Squad Battles

Take 400 shots on goal

Score 100 goals in HUT Rivals/HUT Champions/Squad Battles

Make 200 hits

Play 30 HUT Rush games

Much like with prior objectives, the easiest way to complete these, sans the last one, is by playing Squad Battles games on Rookie.

Players will receive a Halloween Rivals collectible upon completing each objective. Those who complete all five will receive a Halloween Treat Pack. These objectives will expire on November 5.

There are also new master sets that feature new Halloween Rivals players. The master set players are as follows:

91 OVR Sidney Crosby

91 OVR Claude Giroux

89 OVR Rasmus Anderson

89 OVR Jesse Puljujarvi

87 OVR Quinn Hughes

87 OVR Cale Makar

86 OVR Cam Talbot

86 OVR Jordan Binnington

There are both limited-time and indefinite sets for all of these players. The requirements for these sets are down below:

Limited Time

91 OVR Crosby

1 87+ OVR player

4 86+ OVR player

7 85+ OVR player

1 Halloween Collectible

OR

14 83+ OVR player

12 84+ OVR player

4 85+ OVR player

1 Halloween Collectible

91 OVR Giroux

1 87+ OVR player

4 86+ OVR player

7 85+ OVR player

1 Halloween Collectible

OR

14 83+ OVR player

12 84+ OVR player

4 85+ OVR player

1 Halloween Collectible

89 OVR Anderson

1 87+ OVR player

3 86+ OVR player

4 85+ OVR player

1 Halloween Collectible

OR

11 83+ OVR player

9 84+ OVR player

2 85+ OVR player

1 Halloween Collectible

89 OVR Puljujarvi

1 87+ OVR player

3 86+ OVR player

4 85+ OVR player

1 Halloween Collectible

OR

11 83+ OVR player

9 84+ OVR player

2 85+ OVR player

1 Halloween Collectible

87 OVR Hughes

1 86+ OVR player

2 85+ OVR player

5 84+ OVR player

1 Halloween Collectible

OR

14 82+ OVR player

12 83+ OVR player

3 84+ OVR player

1 Halloween Collectible

87 OVR Makar

1 86+ OVR player

2 85+ OVR player

5 84+ OVR player

1 Halloween Collectible

OR

14 82+ OVR player

12 83+ OVR player

3 84+ OVR player

1 Halloween Collectible

86 OVR Binnington

1 85+ OVR player

2 84+ OVR player

3 83+ OVR player

1 Halloween Collectible

OR

20 81+ OVR player

18 82+ OVR player

2 83+ OVR player

1 Halloween Collectible

86 OVR Talbot

1 85+ OVR player

2 84+ OVR player

3 83+ OVR player

1 Halloween Collectible

OR

20 81+ OVR player

18 82+ OVR player

2 83+ OVR player

1 Halloween Collectible

Indefinite

91 OVR Crosby

1 87+ OVR Penguins player

1 Any OVR Flyers player

2 87+ OVR player

4 86+ OVR player

7 85+ OVR player

91 OVR Giroux

6 84+ OVR Flyers player

1 Any OVR Penguins player

2 87+ OVR player

4 86+ OVR player

7 85+ OVR player

89 OVR Anderson

6 84+ OVR Flames player

1 Any OVR Oilers player

1 87+ OVR player

3 86+ OVR player

5 85+ OVR player

89 OVR Puljujarvi

1 87+ OVR Oilers player

1 Any Flames player

1 87+ OVR player

3 86+ OVR player

5 85+ OVR player

87 OVR Hughes

1 84+ OVR Canucks player

1 Any Avalanche player

1 86+ OVR player

3 85+ OVR player

7 84+ OVR player

87 OVR Makar

1 85+ OVR Avalanche player

1 Any Canucks player

1 86+ OVR player

3 85+ OVR player

6 84+ OVR player

86 OVR Binnington

1 84+ OVR Blues player

1 Any Wild player

1 85+ OVR player

3 84+ OVR player

5 83+ OVR player

86 OVR Talbot

1 83+ OVR Wild player

1 Any Blues player

1 85+ OVR player

4 84+ OVR player

4 83+ OVR player

The limited-time sets will expire on November 5.