NHL 22 Superstar Origins promo: How to complete all Event Objectives and master sets
The first big HUT promo has arrived.
NHL 22 is now live, and so is the first Hockey Ultimate Team (HUT) promo. Superstar Origins is meant to overview the career arc for one of the game’s rising stars, plus some of the best from both today and yesterday. This new promo includes a number of Master sets, and the return of Event Objectives from NHL 21. So, what do you need to do for this promo? Let’s take a look at the details.
First off, here’s a breakdown of the six objectives:
- Score 4 goals
- Score 62 goals
- Record 106 hits
- Record 135 shots
- Record 216 shots
- Win 12 games
These objectives can be completed in either Squad Battles, Rivals, or HUT Champions, or a combination of all three. A quick and easy to complete this is to see the difficulty in Squad Battles to the lowest one possible (Rookie, in this case) and grind the six out from there.
Each one yields a Superstar Origins collectible. You will need those for Superstar Origins exchange sets, plus some of the Master sets. Complete all six, and you will receive a Power-Up Collectible. These missions will expire on October 29.
There’s also a series of definite and indefinite sets that can be done for the Superstar Origins master players. There are six featured master players in this promo: Auston Matthews (91 OVR), Jaromir Jagr (91 OVR), Tuukka Rask (88 OVR), Victor Hedman (88 OVR), Seth Jones (86 OVR), and Nick Suzuki (86 OVR). The marquee ones are the Matthews and Jagr sets, as those two have the highest-rated final versions.
Here’s a breakdown on how to get the final versions of these cards. Keep in mind that you will need to climb the ladder in order to get the final version of each player:
Definite
Matthews
88 OVR Auston Matthews
87 OVR Player Item + Any 35x Gold Players
89 OVR Auston Matthews
88 Matthews + 2x Event Collectible + 5x Gold Jerseys + Any 44x Gold Players
90 OVR Auston Matthews
89 Matthews + 2x Event Collectible + 6x 83 OVR Player Item
91 OVR Auston Matthews MSP
90 Matthews + 1x Event Collectible + 1x 84 OVR Player Item + Any 8x Gold Players
Jagr
88 OVR Jaromir Jagr
87 OVR Player Item + Any 35x Gold Players
89 OVR Jaromir Jagr
88 Jagr + 2x Event Collectible + 5x Gold Jerseys + Any 44x Gold Players
90 OVR Jaromir Jagr
89 Jagr + 2x Event Collectible + 6x 83 OVR Player Item
91 OVR Jaromir Jagr MSP
90 Jagr + 1x Event Collectible + 1x 84 OVR Player Item + Any 8x Gold Players
Rask
85 OVR Tuukka Rask
84 OVR Player Item + Any 10x Gold Players
86 OVR Tuukka Rask
85 Rask + 2x Event Collectible + 5 Goalie Masks + Any 7x Gold Players
87 OVR Tuukka Rask
86 Rask + 2x Event Collectible + 3x 83-85 OVR Player Item + Any 3x Gold Players
88 OVR Tuukka Rask MSP
87 Rask + 1x Event Collectible + 2x 84 OVR Player Item + Any 5x Gold Players
Hedman
85 OVR Victor Hedman
84 OVR Player Item + Any 10x Gold Players
86 OVR Victor Hedman
85 Hedman + 2x Event Collectible + 5x Gold Jerseys + Any 7x Gold Players
87 OVR Victor Hedman
86 Hedman + 2x Event Collectible + 3x 83-85 OVR Player Item + 3x Any Gold Player
88 OVR Victor Hedman MSP
87 Hedman + 1x Event Collectible + 2x 84 OVR Player Item + 5x Any Gold Player
Jones
83 OVR Seth Jones
82 OVR Player Item + Any 4x Gold Players
84 OVR Seth Jones
83 Jones + 1x Event Collectible + 2x Gold Jerseys + Any 2x Gold Players
85 OVR Seth Jones
84 Jones + 1x Event Collectible + 5x 80 OVR Player Item
86 OVR Seth Jones MSP
85 Jones + 1x Event Collectible + 83+ OVR Player Item
Suzuki
82 OVR Nick Suzuki
81 OVR Player Item + Any 1x Gold Player
84 OVR Nick Suzuki
82 Suzuki + 1x Event Collectible + 3x Gold Jerseys + Any 5x Gold Players
85 OVR Nick Suzuki
84 Suzuki + 1x Event Collectible + 5x 80 OVR Player Item
86 OVR Nick Suzuki MSP
85 Suzuki + 1x Event Collectible + 1x 83+ OVR Player Item
And for the indefinite sets:
Indefinite
Matthews
88 OVR Auston Matthews
2x 87 OVR Player Item + 1x 86 OVR Player Item + 2x 84 OVR Player Item + Any 38x Gold Players
89 OVR Auston Matthews
88 Matthews + 3x 85 OVR Player Item + 12x Gold Jerseys + Any 3x Gold Players
90 OVR Auston Matthews
89 Matthews + 1x 86 OVR Player Item + 8x 83 OVR Player Item + Any 14x 83 OVR Player Items
91 OVR Auston Matthews MSP
90 Matthews + 1x 86 OVR Player Item + Any 18x Gold Players
Jagr
88 OVR Jaromir Jagr
2x 87 OVR Player Item + 1x 86 OVR Player Item + 2x 84 OVR Player Item + Any 38x Gold Players
89 OVR Jaromir Jagr
88 Jagr + 3x 85 OVR Player Item + 12x Gold Jerseys + Any 3x Gold Players
90 OVR Jaromir Jagr
89 Jagr + 1x 86 OVR Player Item + 8x 83 OVR Player Item + Any 14x 83 OVR Player Items
91 OVR Jaromir Jagr MSP
90 Jagr + 1x 86 OVR Player Item + Any 18x Gold Players
Rask
85 OVR Tuukka Rask
84 OVR Player Item + 80-82 OVR Player Item + 74-79 OVR Player Item + Any 40x Gold Players
86 OVR Tuukka Rask
85 Rask + Any 14x Goalie Mask + 9x 80 OVR Player Item + Any 35x Gold Players
87 OVR Tuukka Rask
86 Rask + 2x Any 86 OVR Player Item +10x 80-82 OVR Player Item
88 OVR Tuukka Rask MSP
87 Rask + 85 OVR Player Item + 2x 84 OVR Player Item + 2x 83 OVR Player Item + 21x 80 OVR Player Item
Hedman
85 OVR Victor Hedman
84 OVR Player Item + 80-82 OVR Player Item + 74-79 OVR Player Item + Any 40x Gold Players
86 OVR Victor Hedman
85 Hedman + Any 14x Gold Jersey + 9x 80 OVR Player Item + Any 35x Gold Players
87 OVR Victor Hedman
86 Hedman + 2x Any 86 OVR Player Item +10x 80-82 OVR Player Item
88 OVR Victor Hedman MSP
87 Hedman + 85 OVR Player Item + 2x 84 OVR Player Item + 2x 83 OVR Player Item + 21x 80 OVR Player Item
Jones
83 OVR Seth Jones
82 OVR Player Item + Any 8x Gold Players
84 OVR Seth Jones
83 Jones + Any 8x Gold Jersey + Any 17x Gold Players
85 OVR Seth Jones
84 Jones + 9x 82 OVR Player Item + 81 OVR Player Item
86 OVR Seth Jones MSP
85 Jones + 8x 83 OVR Player Item + Any 2x Gold Players
Suzuki
82 OVR Nick Suzuki
81 OVR Player Item + 74-79 OVR Player Item + Any 8x Gold Players
84 OVR Nick Suzuki
82 Suzuki + Any 6x Gold Jersey + 22x 74-79 OVR Player Item + Any 11x Gold Players
85 OVR Nick Suzuki
84 Suzuki + 9x 82 OVR Player Item + 81 OVR Player Item
86 OVR Nick Suzuki MSP
85 Suzuki + 8x 83 OVR Player Item + Any 2x Gold Players
The definite ones will expire on October 29.