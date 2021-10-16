NHL 22 Superstar Origins promo: How to complete all Event Objectives and master sets

NHL 22 is now live, and so is the first Hockey Ultimate Team (HUT) promo. Superstar Origins is meant to overview the career arc for one of the game’s rising stars, plus some of the best from both today and yesterday. This new promo includes a number of Master sets, and the return of Event Objectives from NHL 21. So, what do you need to do for this promo? Let’s take a look at the details.

First off, here’s a breakdown of the six objectives:

Score 4 goals

Score 62 goals

Record 106 hits

Record 135 shots

Record 216 shots

Win 12 games

These objectives can be completed in either Squad Battles, Rivals, or HUT Champions, or a combination of all three. A quick and easy to complete this is to see the difficulty in Squad Battles to the lowest one possible (Rookie, in this case) and grind the six out from there.

Each one yields a Superstar Origins collectible. You will need those for Superstar Origins exchange sets, plus some of the Master sets. Complete all six, and you will receive a Power-Up Collectible. These missions will expire on October 29.

There’s also a series of definite and indefinite sets that can be done for the Superstar Origins master players. There are six featured master players in this promo: Auston Matthews (91 OVR), Jaromir Jagr (91 OVR), Tuukka Rask (88 OVR), Victor Hedman (88 OVR), Seth Jones (86 OVR), and Nick Suzuki (86 OVR). The marquee ones are the Matthews and Jagr sets, as those two have the highest-rated final versions.

Here’s a breakdown on how to get the final versions of these cards. Keep in mind that you will need to climb the ladder in order to get the final version of each player:

Definite

Matthews

88 OVR Auston Matthews

87 OVR Player Item + Any 35x Gold Players

89 OVR Auston Matthews

88 Matthews + 2x Event Collectible + 5x Gold Jerseys + Any 44x Gold Players

90 OVR Auston Matthews

89 Matthews + 2x Event Collectible + 6x 83 OVR Player Item

91 OVR Auston Matthews MSP

90 Matthews + 1x Event Collectible + 1x 84 OVR Player Item + Any 8x Gold Players

Jagr

88 OVR Jaromir Jagr

87 OVR Player Item + Any 35x Gold Players

89 OVR Jaromir Jagr

88 Jagr + 2x Event Collectible + 5x Gold Jerseys + Any 44x Gold Players

90 OVR Jaromir Jagr

89 Jagr + 2x Event Collectible + 6x 83 OVR Player Item

91 OVR Jaromir Jagr MSP

90 Jagr + 1x Event Collectible + 1x 84 OVR Player Item + Any 8x Gold Players

Rask

85 OVR Tuukka Rask

84 OVR Player Item + Any 10x Gold Players

86 OVR Tuukka Rask

85 Rask + 2x Event Collectible + 5 Goalie Masks + Any 7x Gold Players

87 OVR Tuukka Rask

86 Rask + 2x Event Collectible + 3x 83-85 OVR Player Item + Any 3x Gold Players

88 OVR Tuukka Rask MSP

87 Rask + 1x Event Collectible + 2x 84 OVR Player Item + Any 5x Gold Players

Hedman

85 OVR Victor Hedman

84 OVR Player Item + Any 10x Gold Players

86 OVR Victor Hedman

85 Hedman + 2x Event Collectible + 5x Gold Jerseys + Any 7x Gold Players

87 OVR Victor Hedman

86 Hedman + 2x Event Collectible + 3x 83-85 OVR Player Item + 3x Any Gold Player

88 OVR Victor Hedman MSP

87 Hedman + 1x Event Collectible + 2x 84 OVR Player Item + 5x Any Gold Player

Jones

83 OVR Seth Jones

82 OVR Player Item + Any 4x Gold Players

84 OVR Seth Jones

83 Jones + 1x Event Collectible + 2x Gold Jerseys + Any 2x Gold Players

85 OVR Seth Jones

84 Jones + 1x Event Collectible + 5x 80 OVR Player Item

86 OVR Seth Jones MSP

85 Jones + 1x Event Collectible + 83+ OVR Player Item

Suzuki

82 OVR Nick Suzuki

81 OVR Player Item + Any 1x Gold Player

84 OVR Nick Suzuki

82 Suzuki + 1x Event Collectible + 3x Gold Jerseys + Any 5x Gold Players

85 OVR Nick Suzuki

84 Suzuki + 1x Event Collectible + 5x 80 OVR Player Item

86 OVR Nick Suzuki MSP

85 Suzuki + 1x Event Collectible + 1x 83+ OVR Player Item

And for the indefinite sets:

Indefinite

Matthews

88 OVR Auston Matthews

2x 87 OVR Player Item + 1x 86 OVR Player Item + 2x 84 OVR Player Item + Any 38x Gold Players

89 OVR Auston Matthews

88 Matthews + 3x 85 OVR Player Item + 12x Gold Jerseys + Any 3x Gold Players

90 OVR Auston Matthews

89 Matthews + 1x 86 OVR Player Item + 8x 83 OVR Player Item + Any 14x 83 OVR Player Items

91 OVR Auston Matthews MSP

90 Matthews + 1x 86 OVR Player Item + Any 18x Gold Players

Jagr

88 OVR Jaromir Jagr

2x 87 OVR Player Item + 1x 86 OVR Player Item + 2x 84 OVR Player Item + Any 38x Gold Players

89 OVR Jaromir Jagr

88 Jagr + 3x 85 OVR Player Item + 12x Gold Jerseys + Any 3x Gold Players

90 OVR Jaromir Jagr

89 Jagr + 1x 86 OVR Player Item + 8x 83 OVR Player Item + Any 14x 83 OVR Player Items

91 OVR Jaromir Jagr MSP

90 Jagr + 1x 86 OVR Player Item + Any 18x Gold Players

Rask

85 OVR Tuukka Rask

84 OVR Player Item + 80-82 OVR Player Item + 74-79 OVR Player Item + Any 40x Gold Players

86 OVR Tuukka Rask

85 Rask + Any 14x Goalie Mask + 9x 80 OVR Player Item + Any 35x Gold Players

87 OVR Tuukka Rask

86 Rask + 2x Any 86 OVR Player Item +10x 80-82 OVR Player Item

88 OVR Tuukka Rask MSP

87 Rask + 85 OVR Player Item + 2x 84 OVR Player Item + 2x 83 OVR Player Item + 21x 80 OVR Player Item

Hedman

85 OVR Victor Hedman

84 OVR Player Item + 80-82 OVR Player Item + 74-79 OVR Player Item + Any 40x Gold Players

86 OVR Victor Hedman

85 Hedman + Any 14x Gold Jersey + 9x 80 OVR Player Item + Any 35x Gold Players

87 OVR Victor Hedman

86 Hedman + 2x Any 86 OVR Player Item +10x 80-82 OVR Player Item

88 OVR Victor Hedman MSP

87 Hedman + 85 OVR Player Item + 2x 84 OVR Player Item + 2x 83 OVR Player Item + 21x 80 OVR Player Item

Jones

83 OVR Seth Jones

82 OVR Player Item + Any 8x Gold Players

84 OVR Seth Jones

83 Jones + Any 8x Gold Jersey + Any 17x Gold Players

85 OVR Seth Jones

84 Jones + 9x 82 OVR Player Item + 81 OVR Player Item

86 OVR Seth Jones MSP

85 Jones + 8x 83 OVR Player Item + Any 2x Gold Players

Suzuki

82 OVR Nick Suzuki

81 OVR Player Item + 74-79 OVR Player Item + Any 8x Gold Players

84 OVR Nick Suzuki

82 Suzuki + Any 6x Gold Jersey + 22x 74-79 OVR Player Item + Any 11x Gold Players

85 OVR Nick Suzuki

84 Suzuki + 9x 82 OVR Player Item + 81 OVR Player Item

86 OVR Nick Suzuki MSP

85 Suzuki + 8x 83 OVR Player Item + Any 2x Gold Players

The definite ones will expire on October 29.