When is the release date for Nightingale?

Nightingale, the debut game from Inflexion Games, was announced with a world premiere trailer at the 2021 Game Awards. While Inflexion is a new studio, the Canada-based studio touts veterans who have won Game Awards for their previous work. The veteran nature of the company was evident by the polished nature of the trailer.

Nightingale will release sometime in 2022, though a more specific date has yet to be announced. The game’s website teases the likelihood of playtests ahead of the game’s official worldwide release. At launch, the game will be a PC exclusive.

Nightingale will be a shared-world steampunk flavored survival game. The game begins with the player getting stranded in a monster-ridden fantasy realm called the Fae after the collapse of an arcane portal network. Nigthingale’s mechanics will focus on exploration of the game’s open world map. Additionally, players will build infrastructure like farms and estates, as well as weapons and tools. While single-player gaming will be possible, the mechanics of the game have been built to encourage working together with an online community.

Inflexion Games, formerly known as Improbable Canada, is headed by Aaryn Flynn, who previously served as the general manager of BioWare.