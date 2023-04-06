No Man’s Sky Interceptor Update Hub – Corrupted Planets, Sentinels, Starships & Resources

No Man’s Sky’s Interceptor Update is the twenty-third major content in the game’s history and one of the most expensive in recent memory. It adds a new type of planet, starship, changes up Sentinels, gives players a new resource to farm, and so much more. This hub is your guide to everything in the Interceptor Update, helping you find all the new elements and get to grips with the latest systems so you don’t get left behind in the space dust.

Everything new in the No Man’s Sky Interceptor Update

The Interceptor Update adds a new layer of complexity to No Man’s Sky. Below, we’ve outlined everything new in the update and offered tips for engaging with it where possible. If you’re trying to find a corrupted planet, an Interceptor starship, or get into a fight with some corrupted machines, you’ll find your answer here.

How to find corrupted planets

Screenshot by Gamepur

Corrupted planets are one of the highlights of the Interceptor Update. To find them, you need to open the galaxy map and look for a new type of system. When you hover over a system, you’ll see its description, which usually mentions an element such as water. Corrupted planets only exist within systems that have the ‘Dissonant‘ description attached to them. These are more common than you think, so seek one out, set a path, and warp to it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve warped to the Dissonant system, you must scan every planet until you find one with the ‘Corrupted Sentinels‘ description attached. The level of Sentinel activity has no bearing on whether a planet is corrupted. If you don’t see Corrupted Sentinels mentioned, it’s probably not a corrupted planet.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These planets are always corrupted and will have a strange purple hue over everything. You can also find all the new resources added to No Man’s Sky with the Interceptor Update on these planets, which are essential for upgrading your Interceptor starship. Of course, you’ll also encounter Corrupted Sentinels here, dangerous enemies that can sneak up on you while harvesting the lucrative purple crystals across the planet.

What do you do with Atlantideum and Radiant Shards?

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can harvest two new resources on corrupted planets. These are Atlantideum and Radiant Shards. You can mine Atlantideum from the smaller purple crystals on these worlds, but you’ll need an Advanced Mining Laser Upgrade to get Radiant Shards. We’ve listed the uses for these resources below.

Atlantideum : This valuable resource appears to be worth selling more than anything else.

: This valuable resource appears to be worth selling more than anything else. Radiant Shards: You use Radiant Shards to override the security systems in crashed Interceptor starships so you can begin the process of making them your own.

This hub will continue to update as guides become available.