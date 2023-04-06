No Man’s Sky: How to find a Sentinel Interceptor ship

Sentinel Interceptor ships were added to No Man’s Sky with the Interceptor Update. These ships are salvaged Sentinel technology and offer a unique experience when flying through space. The cockpit fades away to reveal your surroundings, and often these ships have no parts to repair once unlocked, so they’re much easier to run with. This guide explains how to find a Sentinel Interceptor ship so you’re not left stranded in space.

How to find a corrupted planet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before finding a Sentinel Interceptor ship, you must travel to a corrupted planet. These are easy to find by opening the galaxy map and looking around for a star system with the Dissonant description. Warp there and then look for the planet in that system with the Corrupted Sentinels description.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This will always be a corrupted planet, and it’s the only place you can find a Sentinel Interceptor ship.

How to find a Sentinel Interceptor ship

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve arrived on a corrupted planet, there are three ways to find a Sentinel Interceptor ship. The easiest is to shoot the Space Station in this system, take down every wave of Sentinel Interceptors that attack, and destroy the Sentinel Capital Ship. This will result in you being given the coordinates for a crashed Sentinel Interceptor ship.

Alternatively, you could fly down to the corrupted planet and attack the Corrupted Sentinels. After the final wave has been destroyed, you’ll get a free scan. This will reveal the location of a Sentinel Interceptor Ship, but the location will be referred to as a Dissonant Spike. Follow it, and you’ll find your ship. There is also a chance that the large quadruped Corrupted Sentinels will drop an Echo Locator that will lead you to a ship, but this is a rare drop. Once you’ve found your new ship, you need to repair it.

How to repair a crashed Sentinel Interceptor ship

Image via Hello Games

When you first approach a crashed Sentinel Interceptor ship, you’ll need to remove all the parts possible from it. These will be useful later, so don’t lose them. Finding the ship triggers a dynamic quest that requires you to take on a few errands before this ship is yours. We’ve outlined each step below so you don’t get stuck claiming yours. We recommend building a Save Beacon at your crashed ship so you can return to it easily at any point.

How to get Radiant Shards

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need three Radiant Shards to repair your new ship. You can find these in the large purple crystals scattered around every corrupted planet. These often contain parts of Sentinels, but not always. Ensure you’ve got the Advanced Mining Laser to work through these and get your Radiant Shards.

How to find an Inverted Mirror

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can only get Inverted Mirrors from Dissonance Resonators. These are also scattered around corrupted planets; you can track them down using your Scanner. There’s usually at least one near your location anywhere on a corrupted planet if not two. All you need to do is destroy the machine to get the Inverted Mirror. However, the Corrupted Sentinels will attack when you attack, so be ready for a fight.

How to repair the Hyaline Brain

Screenshot by Gamepur

Interact with the Hyaline Brain you got from the crashed Sentinel Interceptor ship, and you’ll get a location for a Monolith. When you interact with the Monolith, it will repair the Hyaline Brain, turning it into a Harmonic Brain.

Take all these items back to the crashed Sentinel Interceptor ship, and it’ll be ready for claiming. Some of these ships have dozens of available slots, so they’re well worth your time. There are a few variations to find, all of which have a distinct Sentinel style.