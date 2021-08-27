No More Heroes 3 difficulty guide

Deciding on the right level of challenge in No More Heroes 3 is very important for players. Are you looking for an easy time just yucking it up in the strange world developed by Suda51, or do you want to test yourself in some impressive stylish combat?

In this guide, we will break down everything you need to know about difficulty in No More Heroes 3.

Difficulty Settings

Berry Sweet – This is perfect if you happen to be a beginner. Take advantage of auto-guard and other helpful support features. Just think of it as the traditional easy/story mode.

Bitter – This is perfect for seasoned warriors wishing to take on formidable foes, and is the normal recommended difficulty level.

Spicy – This is perfect for hungry assassins desiring a true challenge. Add some hardcore spice to the monotony of everyday life.

Can you can difficulty in No More Heroes 3?

Once you begin the campaign, you cannot change the difficulty in No More Heroes 3 and will be stuck with whatever you choose. If action combat is not your thing, and you are drawn to the game for the vibrant style and unusual storytelling, then you definitely want to avoid Spicy difficulty. If you start the game, you won’t be able to dial back the difficulty, and it is quite challenging.

This also applies to the New Game + mode that unlocks after the main campaign. Once again, you won’t be able to change the difficulty settings after you start.