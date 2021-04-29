Noelle Hangout Part 2 guide – Genshin Impact

Hangouts in Genshin Impact are special series of quests that players can do to spend time with specific characters. Noelle’s HangoutPart 2 quest was added in Genshin Impact 1.5.

During the quests, there will be plenty of dialogue choices to make that will influence how the quest players out, and character will have a Heartbeat Value that lets you know how the hangout is going. If it drops too low, you will fail the quest.

There are six different endings to Noelle’s Hangout event, so in this guide, we will show you how to get them all.

Ending 1 – Rest Amidst the Rocks

This ending is pretty easy to get, just make sure you pick the first option in each group of potential dialogues.

Ending 2 – The Main-Knight’s Tale

The major choices are as follow:

Pushing yourself too hard will only make it worse

A change of scenery might do you good

She has her own weapon already, she wouldn’t need to

Let head to Third-Round Knockout, and keep exploring

Destroy the Hilichurl structures

Ending 3 – Perfect Score

I just came to say hi

Can I help?

Don’t hide from it, confront the stress of the exam directly.

You could take some practice exams and get used to the atmosphere

Give the following answers to the questions – 1) Windwheel Aster 2) Roald 3) Mare Jivari

Cook and offer a steak to finish the second test.

Ending 4 – Points Deducted

I just came to say hi

Can I help?

Don’t hide from it, confront the stress of the exam directly.

You could take some practice exams and get used to the atmosphere

Answer one of the questions from the previous section incorrectly.

Cook and offer a steak to finish the second test.

Ending 5 – The One and Only Noelle

You don’t look so good.

May try to relieve your anxiety first?

Don’t hide from it, confront the stress of the exam directly.

You could try to imagine yourself passing the exam.

You could become an Acting Grand Master, like Jean.

Ending 6 – World Made for a Maid