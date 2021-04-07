Oddworld: Soulstorm – How to get all secret areas and royal jellies in Sorrow Valley

As you make your way through each of Oddworld: Soulstorm’s levels, you’ll have the option of completing several different side quests. Each level has its own set, but two do stay the same throughout the playthrough. Often, these are the trickiest to get as they require you to go hunting for hidden locations and royal jellies. However, you need them all to get the platinum trophy at the end of your adventure. So, if you need some help, finding them, be sure to give our guide a look.

How to get all of the royal jellies in Sorrow Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finding most of the royal jellies is as simple as playing the game. They’re tough to miss while playing, so you should be able to grab most of them as you play. However, there are a few that are hidden within the secret areas, so make sure to read below to see them.

Finally, there is one that’s tough to spot while playing. Midway through the level, you’ll start to get bombarded by mortar fire. At one point, the building in front of you lights on fire. Once the fire clears, you’ll be able to grab the royal jelly that’s waiting for you. However, it’s easy to pass over it as the jelly blends in with the raging fire at first glance.

Secret area #1

Screenshot by Gamepur

Early in Sorrow Valley, you’ll need to pass a gap that’s filled with flying Sligs. To safely make it to the other side you’ll need to possess them and use your new minion to kill off the other Sligs. However, don’t abandon them once that job’s done. Instead, use them to shoot the barricades on the lower levels of the left side to get to the first secret area.

Secret area #2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve fully explored the first secret area, it’s time to move forward. You’ll come across a ladder and might notice the hanging bars you can jump to on your left. Jump across these and then use a double jump to get up onto the next platform. Continue climbing to find the second hidden location.

Secret area #3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next up, you’ll encounter an area with sleeping Sligs and mines. Deal with this area, and you’ll see the mine entrance in the image above. Instead of hopping in, drop down to your right and follow the path to the third secret area.

Secret area #4

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve dealt with everything on the other side, you’ll again make your way across an expanse protected by flying Sligs. Do what you did last time and force them to kill each other, but make sure you also shoot out the flaming-red beams on your lower left. Once that’s done, head to the location you’ve opened up to find the fourth secret area.

Secret area #5

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your next exploits see you taking over a flying Slig and navigated a deadly maze. At the very end of the maze are several Slig guard huts. Deal with these with ruthless aggression and then make sure to set the wooden structure you see in the screenshot above ablaze. This will open up the fifth hidden area that you can access once you’re back in control of Abe.

Secret area #6

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the tail end of your journey you’ll come across the bird transporter you see in the screen above. Make sure to follow the platforms all the way to the bottom to find all of the Mukodons and the last secret area.

Once you wrap that up, you should have both platinum badges wrapped up and be well on your way to fully completing the level.