How To Get Tungsten Ingot In Once Human

Tungsten ingot is one of the late-game resources in Once Human that you need to build high-end facilities. Obtaining this material in the game requires you to buy a series of Memetics first and mine a unique ore that grows in a late-game area. That is why we have detailed in this guide how you can get Tungsten ingots in Once Human.

How To Make Tungsten Ingot

Source: Starry Studio via Gamepur

To make a Tungsten Ingot in Once Human, you will first need to unlock the following formula from the ‘Infrastructure‘ Memetics tree:

Alloy Pickaxe

Tungsten Ingots Formula

The Alloy Pickaxe formula will allow you to mine the Tungsten Ore, which is essentially one of the two ingredients to make a Tungsten Ingot. However, the tool itself will not give you the product, and this is where you will need the ‘Tungsten Ingots’ formula.

Unlocking the said Memtics will enable you to craft the Tungsten Ingots at an Electric Furnace in your base. Without this, you will not be able to see the Tungsten crafting option.

Source: Starry Studio via Gamepur

The Alloy Pickaxe and ‘Tungsten Ingots’ formula costs 7 Ciphers and 2000 Energy Link resources each. Also, your current season must be ‘Tame the Staroid,’ which is phase 3. If your server has not reached this season yet, you will not be able to unlock both formulas.

Tungsten Ore Location

Source: Starry Studio via Gamepur

The Red Sands has many spots where the Tungsten ore grows in abundance. However, if you go at (3097, -2427) coordinates, which is near a Teleportation Tower, you will find a curved river stream that is full of Tungsten Ore rocks.

Each curve has a variety of rocks, and you can easily find aluminum and copper nodes among the Tungsten ones. If you want to mine Tungsten ores faster and in bulk quantity, this is the best spot to farm it in Once Human.

Once you have a decent quantity of Tungsten ore, go back to your base and craft it. Each Tungsten Ingot will require the following ingredients:

1x Acid

5x Tungsten Ore

Once you have a decent quantity of Tungsten ore, go back to your base and craft it.

