One Shot Codes (June 2023)

One shot puts you in a vast world with a random ability, which you have to utilize to the full extent to progress in the game. As you take on missions and defeat various enemies, you’ll accumulate yen. Using the resource, you can buy other resources which will further aid your progression.

Thankfully, there are also codes that you can redeem for resources in the game. Generally, these codes can grant yen, free spins, and free cosmetics.

One Shot codes list

One Shot working codes

These are the active codes for the game.

code Big5.5k – Claim 25 Spins, and 400k Yen

!code MetalBat – Claim 35 Spins, and 500k Yen

!code Melih – Claim 12 Spins, and 150k Yen

Sub2Infernasu123 – Claim 50 spins

TheDeepIsCalling – Claim free 25 Skillset Spins rewards

Claim free 25 Skillset Spins rewards OneShot – Claim 10 Skillset Spins rewards

One Shot expired codes

These codes are no longer valid for the game.

!code MetalBatSoon

!code Soon

!code Blablibloubla

!code Aegnored

!code Gappy

!code 1250LIKES

iDrinkPepsi24/7

!code Ramadan2

!code Ramadan

How to redeem One Shot codes?

To redeem codes for the game, follow the below-mentioned steps.

Launch the game on your device.

The game doesn’t have a dedicated codes section, so you have to enter the codes in the chatbox directly. You will see the chat box on the left side of the screen.

What is One Shot?

As one might suspect, one shot is inspired by the famous anime franchise One Punch Man. It is an RPG where you are essentially spawned with random ability, which wil be your bread and butter. Furthermore, it features an open world, so you are free to explore every nook and corner.