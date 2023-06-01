Punch a Friend Codes (June 2023)

While Punch a Friends might not be a challenging game, it’s one of the best if you want to relax and blow off some steam. Since it is an auto-clicker game, you won’t be indulging in many activities, but the overall experience it provides screams fun time.

Ofcourse, there are codes for the game you can grab that usually grant pets and in-game boosts.

Punch a Friend codes list

Punch a Friend working codes

These are the active codes for the game.

RELEASE – Claim free Happy Red Dragon Pet

Claim free Happy Red Dragon Pet LIKE – Claim free Love Pet

Claim free Love Pet X2WINS – Claim one X2 Win Potion for 30 minutes

Claim one X2 Win Potion for 30 minutes EK7125 – Claim one X2 Win Potion for 30 minutes

Punch a Friend expired codes

Currently, there are no inactive codes for the game.

How to redeem Punch a Friend codes?

To redeem the codes for the game, follow the below-mentioned steps.

Launch the game on your device.

Click on the blue codes icon on the right side of the screen.

Enter the code and click on verify to claim the reward.

How to get more Punch a Friend rewards?

By playing the game for 45 minutes, you get a Pet Pack. There is also a daily login reward, which can be claimed by clicking on the calendar icon beside the codes option.

What is Punch a Friend?

The objective of the game is pretty simple; You have to slap the NPC (friend) in a given period as many times as possible. You can train your character to increase its strength which will make the slapping process faster.