Outerplane Codes (July 2023)

Outerplane is a strategic RPG available for mobile devices. The game revolves around recruiting powerful characters and utilizing them to battle enemies in a turn-based system. As you progress, new areas will unlock, and you’ll have to tackle stronger foes.

There are various rewards to be earned in the game through natural progression. However, you can also use codes to redeem free rewards such as Ether, Stamina and Cake slices.

Outerplane codes list

Outerplane working codes

These are the active codes for the game.

OUTERGAME30 – Claim 300 ether

OUTER1STPLANE – Claim 1.5k ether

1.5k ether PLAYOUTERPLANE1 – Claim 500 ether

Claim 500 ether PLAYOUTERPLANE2 – Claim 120 stamina and 20 cake slices

OUTER1ST – Claim 1,500 ether

LISHAGIFT – Claim 1,500 ether, profile frame, 60 stamina, and 20 cake slices

Outerplane expired codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for the game.

How to redeem Outerplane codes?

To redeem codes in the game, follow the below-mentioned steps.

Launch the game on your Android or iOS device.

Click on the menu option in the top right corner of the screen.

Click on the settings option.

Click on the coupon option.

Click on enter coupon option.

Enter the code to claim the corresponding reward.

What is Outerplane?

In Outerplane, you have to build a team of powerful characters and try to overcome hurdles. However, building teams would require you to keep track of synergies abilities and put a proper strategy in place. It’s worth mentioning that Outerplane is a Gacha, so you’ll have to summon regularly for characters in order to stay with the meta.