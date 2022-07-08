Overwatch 2 Reinhardt guide – Tips, Strategies, Counters, and more

For all of the characters in Overwatch 2, few of them encapsulate their role as strongly as Reinhardt. The German Crusader is a big man with a bigger personality than life. Playing as Reinhardt well can easily turn the tides of battle in your favor, but leaving your team out to dry can lead to an easy defeat. Here is a gameplay overview to help you learn how to play Reinhardt in Overwatch 2.

Related: Overwatch 2 Reaper guide – Tips, Strategies, Counters, and more

All Reinhardt abilities in Overwatch 2

Passive Like all Tanks, Reinhardt can not be knocked backward as easily as smaller heroes. Less Ultimate charge is generated from damaging him as well.



Charge (Ability 1) Charge forward and pin the first enemy you come into contact with. It does massive damage if you slam them into a wall.



Fire Strike (Ability 2) Launch fiery projectiles that travel through enemies. Has up to two charges.



Barrier Field (Ability 3) Holds up a shield that recharges when not deployed.



Earthshatter (Ultimate) Strikes the ground creating a fissure that knocks down any enemy standing on top of it.



Reinhardt’s main attack is his rocket hammer. It deals pretty significant damage and has a wide reach.

How to play Reinhardt in Overwatch 2

Reinhardt is one of the few remaining Tanks that can properly protect his teammates with a shield. Keeping yourself and your friendlies safe from enemy fire is still important. That said, you don’t want to be a one-trick pony constantly holding up your shield.

Reinhardt has powerful attacks if he can get close enough to swing his hammer or charge an enemy into a wall. You are seriously limiting yourself if you only take a protective approach to playing him. That being said, you need to know when to be aggressive or passive. If your team is without their shield, they are in significant trouble. Use your shield to help your team advance and when an opening appears, use your Fire Strike and Charge to disrupt the enemy team and keep the attention on you. You will need your Supports to keep you alive in most situations, but if you get any healing, you will have a better chance of walking out of encounters.

The best time to use Reinhardt’s Ultimate is when the enemy team is grouped together. If you are going up against another Reinhardt or shield hero, you must time your strike to avoid their shield. When you have enemies knocked prone, hit them with a Fire Strike or two and swing your hammer or use Charge to eliminate them quickly.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Good teammates to play with Reinhardt in Overwatch 2

The more teammates Reinhardt has around him, the better he can brawl and take the pressure off them. Reaper, Bastion, Junkrat, Torbjorn, and Mei are probably the best choices to help him in those brawls from a DPS stance. Longer-range heroes that go anywhere besides behind his shield make Reinhardt a pointless choice.

Really any Support is a good choice to pair with Reinhardt. Ana, Baptiste, Mercy, and Moira can put heavy healing into him during brawls, Lucio can get him places much faster, Zenyatta can heal from far away, and Brigitte can help keep him alive while also meleeing enemies.

All counters and who to counter with Reinhardt in Overwatch 2

Reinhardt’s biggest counters are anyone who can flank him or destroy his shield. Tracer, Genji, Sombra, Pharah, and Echo are the former, with Bastion, Hanzo, Junkrat, and Symmetra being the latter. Winston and Doomfist can hit him through his shield, but the damage is nothing to be particularly worried about if you have help. Orisa can also stop a Reinhardt Charge but can no longer block his Earthshatter since her shield was removed.

The best enemies to counter with Reinhardt are heroes that need open sights to deal their damage. Ashe, Cassidy, Mei, Sojourn, Soldier 76, Torbjorn, Widowmaker, Zenyatta, Ana, and Sigma all can have big problems if they cannot destroy Reinhardt’s shield fast enough. Junker Queen and Wrecking Ball can also be stuck in limbo while trying to shoot his shield on their own.