Pac-Man World: Re-Pac pre-order guide – Release date, platforms, and special edition

Pac-Man is back, man. A remaster of Pac-Man World, dubbed Re-Pac, is coming later this year. Here’s everything you need to know about when it’s launching, what platforms it’s coming to, and what sort of special content it brings.

When is the Pac-Man World: Re-Pac release date?

Lucky for us, the Pac-Man World: Re-Pac release date was announced the same day that the remaster was revealed. It’ll launch on Friday, August 26. The original game launched in fall 1999, so it’ll be nearly 23 full years between then and the remaster’s arrival.

What platforms will Pac-Man World: Re-Pac be on?

Speaking of the original game, it was a PlayStation 1 release at the time. The remaster will be on current PlayStation consoles, but it’s releasing on many more platforms than just those. Pac-Man World: Re-Pac is headed to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. Pre-orders for the console versions are open now on Bandai Namco’s website (Steam players will have to wait for the store page to populate there). The Standard Edition will cost you $29.99.

Is there a Pac-Man World: Re-Pac Special Edition?

There’s a reason we said “Standard Edition” above — there is indeed a Special Edition, also available for pre-order now from Bandai Namco. It’s a bit pricier, at $119.99 USD. For that price, you get the remaster on your platform of choice and an in-game Chrome Noir skin for Pac-Man. You also get a physical Chogokin figure, with a separate Pac-Man that can ride inside the robot (as pictured above).

Is there new content in Pac-Man World: Re-Pac Special Edition?

This is a remaster, so, at a minimum, you can expect it to look much better than the 1999 original. Some minigames have also been updated to play better on modern controllers. The one major difference in Re-Pac is a character change. Due to legal issues, Bandai Namco can’t include Mrs. Pac-Man here. Instead, we’ll see Pac-Mom filling the same role in the story. She trades the signature red bow for a purple headband.