Palia Gardening – All Crops, Buffs, Fertilizers & Best Gardening Patterns

In Palia’s garden paradise, your virtual green thumb thrives while in-game pockets burgeon. While many farming games share a common structure, Palia’s extensive gardening mechanics set it apart. It’s not just about tilling, seeding, and rushing to impress Einar; here, crop bonuses, growth ticks, fertilizers, and quality bring a whole new level of complexity.

Palia: Gardening, Explained – Soil, Seeds, Growth Time, Quality & Seeds Machines

How to Get Soil and Seeds in Palia

Planting requires soil. Soil costs range from 250 to 3000 coins, but snag the first two through Badruu’s quest.

Once set with soil, grab seeds at the Kilima village General Store. Keep in mind that planting requires precision. Once those seeds are in the Palia garden, there’s no turning back. So aim and click carefully.

Crops Growth Time & Cycles in Palia

Crop Growth is on a daily cycle, starting at 6 AM in-game time. Keep an eye on the clock for plants to flourish.

Different crops have different growth times. Tomatoes, blueberries, and apples have their own rhythm. For example, tomatoes can be harvested after four days, then twice more with two-day intervals before vanishing. Blueberries, however, have a nine-day cycle followed by every three days for 18 days. Apples are in it for the long haul, lasting 30 in-game days (hours).

Seed Quality and Crop Quality in Palia

Quality seeds are the secret to superb produce in Palia. Average rice seeds cost 11 coins each, but quality ones cost 16. Quality seeds yield quality produce, with success linked to your gardening level.

How Seed Machines Work in Palia

As gardening skills level up, the Seed Collectors are unlocked. Drop two quality tomatoes in, and in 42 minutes, they will be converted to regular or quality seeds. These can be sold or planted, allowing players to grind profit, and grow more crops, depending on what they need.

Palia: All Crops and Crop Buffs

Appearance Crop Crop Bonus Growth Time Apple Grow Speed Increase 12 days Blueberry Grow Speed Increase 9 days Carrot Weed Block 3 days Cotton Increased Star Quality Chance 5 days Onion Weed Block 4 days Potato Water Retain 5 days Rice Increased Yield Amount 3 days Tomato Water Retain 4 days Wheat Increased Yield Amount 4 days

Palia: All Palia Fertilizers, Ranked

When it comes to fertilizers in Palia, optimizing a gardening strategy can significantly impact yield and profits. Here’s a ranking of the available gardening fertilizers in Palia.

Harvest Yield Fertilizer: The cream of the crop. Boosts are produced by one additional item. Always worth using for maximizing profits. However, it doesn’t stack with partner plants’ harvest yield. Weed Block Fertilizer: As the name suggests, it prevents weeds. Useful if you’re away for an extended period. Hydrate Pro Fertilizer: Good for lazy gardeners. It’s ideal if you’re going offline for a while or can’t attend to your garden regularly. Quality Up Fertilizer: Valuable early on for boosting produce quality. However, it becomes obsolete as gardening levels increase and you acquire higher-quality seeds. Speedy Grow Fertilizer: Skips a growth day occasionally. It sounds good, but the randomness can lead to uneven growth, making it costly. Not recommended.

Palia: The Most Profitable Gardening Patterns

