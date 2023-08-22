Palia Gifting Guide: All Villager Likes, Loves & Weekly Wants
Find out what are every villager’s weekly wants this August, as well as their permanent liked and loved gifts.
Palia is one of those games where you can and must cultivate bonds with small gestures. But, just like in life, preferences evolve. The villagers of Palia have a new want every week, and although you can find out what things they love and what they like permanently, if you want to deepen a friendship or make villager fall in love, keeping an eye on their weekly wants is a great idea.
Palia: All August 21-August 27 Villager Weekly Wants Gifts
Every Sunday at 22:00, the weekly want gifts for each villager resets. It’s super important to be on good terms with your neighbors. You never know when you might need a new recipe, a nice piece of furniture, or a good friend.
|Appearance
|Villager
|Weekly Likes
|Weekly Loves
|Ashura
|Sweet Leaf
Acorn
|Flow-Infused Plank
Trout Dinner
|Auni
|Unopened Oyster
Garden Mantis
|Stripeshell Snail
Apple Pie
|Badruu
|Carrot
WeedBlock Fertilizer
|Loaded Potato Soup
Azure Stonehopper
|Caleri
|Sundrop Lily
Glass Bulb
|Blueberry Jam
Dari Cloves
|Chayne
|Carrot Seed
Apple Jam
|Heat Root
Palian Onion Soup
|Delaila
|Rainbow Trout
QualityUp Fertilizer
|Blueberries
Giant Goldfish
|Einar
|Bahari Crab
Spineshell Crab
|Fathead Minnow
Stormray
|Elouisa
|Unopened Oyster
Proudhorned Stag Beetle
|Scarlet Koi
Cloudfish
|Eshe
|Grilled Oyster
Samara
|Silver Bar
Akwinduu Chapaa
|Hassian
|Plant Fiber
Brightshroom
|Azure Chapaa Tail
Dispell Arrow
|Hekla
|Grilled Mushroom
Brightshroom
|Black Sea Bass
Enchanted Pupfish
|Hodari
|Paper Lantern Bug
Elder Sernuk Antler
|Proudhorn Sernuk Antler
Steak Dinner
|Jel
|Umbran Carp
Freshwater Eel
|Pearl
Mushroom Soup
|Jina
|Flint
Cotton Seed
|Radiant Sunfish
Mushroom Soup
|Kenli
|Grilled Oyster
Striped Chapaa Tail
|Steak Dinner
Meaty Stir Fry
|Kenyatta
|Wild Garlic
Elder Sernuk Antler
|Brighteye Butterfly
Crimson Fangtooth
|Nai’o
|Stone Brick
QualityUP Fertilizer
|Stalking Catfish
Steak Dinner
|Najuma
|Knapweed
Copper Bar
|Iron Ore
Silver Bar
|Reth
|Yellow Perch
Creamy Carrot Soup
|Cream of Tomato Soup
Dari Cloves
|Sifuu
|Stone Brick
Elder Sernuk Antler
|Silver Ore
Dispell Arrow
|Tamala
|Kilima Night Moth
Garden Mililpede
|Shimmerfin
Long-Nosed Unicorn Fish
|Tish
|Shell
Heartwood Plank
|Silk Thread
Blueberry Pie
|Zeki
|Unopened Oyster
Fish Stew
|Fried Catfish Dinner
Palia: All Villager Permanent Likes & Loves
These are items that villagers will always welcome week after week.
|Appearance
|Villager
|Always Likes
|Always Loves
|Ashura
|Chapaa Meat, Channel Catfish, Fish Stew, Grilled Fish, Meaty Stir Fry, Sernuk Meat, Shell, Striped Surgeon, Sundrop Lily
|Blueberry Pie, Fish Stew
|Auni
|Common Blue Butterfly, Common Field Cricket, Garden Leafhopper, Garden Mantis, Garden Millipede, Silk Thread, Standard Smoke Bomb
|Apple Pie, Firebreathing Dragonfly
|Badruu
|Blueberry Pie, Grilled Oyster, Onion Seed, Pearl, Pickled Potato, Potato, Quality-Up Fertilizer, Wheat Seed
|Apple Tree Seed, Azure Stonehopper
|Caleri
|Chapaa Fur, Leather, Macaron, Pickled Potato, Sernuk Hide, Silk Thread, Spotted Chapaa Tail, Sweetleaf
|Bahari Glowbug
|Chayne
|Crystal Lake Lotus, Emerald Carpet Moss, Macaron, Onion, Onion Seed, QualityUp Fertilizer, Silk Thread, Unopened Oyster, Wild Garlic
|Dragons Beard Peat, Pearl
|Delaila
|Blueberry Pie, Chapaa Meat, Crystal Lake Lotus, Quality-Up Fertilizer, Sernuk Meat, Silk, Silk Thread, Spice Sprout, Sweetleaf, Tomato
|TBA
|Einar
|Gillyfin, Prism Trout, Wagon Wheel
|Mottled Gobi, Pebbles
|Elouisa
|Cantankerous Koi, Crystal Lake Lotus, Dragon’s Beard Peat, Duskray, Silk, Silk Thread, Sernuk Antler, Sundrop Lily
|Pearl
|Eshe
|Green Pearl, Grilled Oyster, Pearl, Silk, Silk Thread
|TBA
|Hassian
|Brightshroom, Fine Arrow, Fisherman’s Brew, Silk Thread, Sernuk Antler, Sernuk Hide, Spotted Chapaa Tail, Standard Arrow
|Proudhorn Sernuk Antler
|Hekla
|Acorn, Copper Ore, Cotton Seed, QualityUp Fertilizer, Silver Ore, Silk Thread
|TBA
|Hodari
|Chapaa Fur, Copper Bar, Copper Ore, Fisherman’s Brew, Grilled Meat, Iron Ore, Leather, Pearl, Sernuk Antlers, Silk, Silk Thread, Silver Ore
|TBA
|Jel
|Barracuda, Bat Ray, Crystal Lake Lotus, Fabric, Kilima Catfish, Leather, Pearl, Silk Thread, Sernuk Antler, Sundrop Lily
|Pearl, Stickleback Fish, Willow Lampray
|Jina
|Brightshroom, Grilled Mushroom, Mountain Morel, Pearl, Pickled Potato
|TBA
|Kenli
|Blueberry Pie, Grilled Meat, Pearl, Ramen, Sundrop Lily, Tomato
|Loaded Potato Soup
|Kenyatta
|Brushtail Dragonfly, Briar Daisy, Chapaa Fur, Inky Dragonfly, Knapweed, Pearl, Red-Bellied Piranha, Sernuk Antler, Sernuk Hide, Silk Thread, Standard Arrow
|Meaty Stir Fry, Proudhorn Sernuk Antlers
|Nai’o
|Chapaa Fur, Chapaa Meat, Pickled Potato, Potato, Rice Seed, Sernuk Antler, Sernuk Hide, Sernuk Meat, Silk, Stone Brick, Wild Garlic
|Iron Bar, Steak Dinner
|Najuma
|Bat Ray, Copper Bar, Copper Ore, Coral, Iron Ore, Oily Anchovy, Sardine, Tomato
|TBA
|Reth
|Creamy Carrot Soup, Grilled Meat, Hearty Vegetable Soup, Loaded Potato Soup, Onion, Potato, Ramen, Sernuk Noodle Stew, Spotted Bullhead, Sweet Leaf
|Apple Jam
|Sifuu
|Chapaa Meat, Copper Ore, Fine Arrow, Grilled Mushroom, Sardine, Sernuk Antler, Sernuk Meat
|TBA
|Tamala
|Brightshroom, Chapaa Fur, Copper Ore, Elder Sernuk Antler, Emerald Carpet Moss, Iron Ore, Pearl, Sernuk Antler, Sernuk Hide, Silk Thread
|Elder Sernuk Antler, Gold Ore
|Tish
|Dawnray, Elder Sernuk Antler, Green Pearl, Pearl, Sernuk Antler, Silk, Sundrop Lily, Treasure Chests
|Pearl, Silk Thread
|Zeki
|Fish Stew, Gold Ore, Grilled Fish, Pearl, Sashimi, Silvery Minnow, Silver Ore
|Copper Bar