Palia Gifting Guide: All Villager Likes, Loves & Weekly Wants

Palia is one of those games where you can and must cultivate bonds with small gestures. But, just like in life, preferences evolve. The villagers of Palia have a new want every week, and although you can find out what things they love and what they like permanently, if you want to deepen a friendship or make villager fall in love, keeping an eye on their weekly wants is a great idea.

Palia: All August 21-August 27 Villager Weekly Wants Gifts

Every Sunday at 22:00, the weekly want gifts for each villager resets. It’s super important to be on good terms with your neighbors. You never know when you might need a new recipe, a nice piece of furniture, or a good friend.

Appearance Villager Weekly Likes Weekly Loves Ashura Sweet Leaf

Acorn Flow-Infused Plank

Trout Dinner Auni Unopened Oyster

Garden Mantis Stripeshell Snail

Apple Pie Badruu Carrot

WeedBlock Fertilizer Loaded Potato Soup

Azure Stonehopper Caleri Sundrop Lily

Glass Bulb Blueberry Jam

Dari Cloves Chayne Carrot Seed

Apple Jam Heat Root

Palian Onion Soup Delaila Rainbow Trout

QualityUp Fertilizer Blueberries

Giant Goldfish Einar Bahari Crab

Spineshell Crab Fathead Minnow

Stormray Elouisa Unopened Oyster

Proudhorned Stag Beetle Scarlet Koi

Cloudfish Eshe Grilled Oyster

Samara Silver Bar

Akwinduu Chapaa Hassian Plant Fiber

Brightshroom Azure Chapaa Tail

Dispell Arrow Hekla Grilled Mushroom

Brightshroom Black Sea Bass

Enchanted Pupfish Hodari Paper Lantern Bug

Elder Sernuk Antler Proudhorn Sernuk Antler

Steak Dinner Jel Umbran Carp

Freshwater Eel Pearl

Mushroom Soup Jina Flint

Cotton Seed Radiant Sunfish

Mushroom Soup Kenli Grilled Oyster

Striped Chapaa Tail Steak Dinner

Meaty Stir Fry Kenyatta Wild Garlic

Elder Sernuk Antler Brighteye Butterfly

Crimson Fangtooth Nai’o Stone Brick

QualityUP Fertilizer Stalking Catfish

Steak Dinner Najuma Knapweed

Copper Bar Iron Ore

Silver Bar Reth Yellow Perch

Creamy Carrot Soup Cream of Tomato Soup

Dari Cloves Sifuu Stone Brick

Elder Sernuk Antler Silver Ore

Dispell Arrow Tamala Kilima Night Moth

Garden Mililpede Shimmerfin

Long-Nosed Unicorn Fish Tish Shell

Heartwood Plank Silk Thread

Blueberry Pie Zeki Unopened Oyster

Fish Stew Fried Catfish Dinner



Palia: All Villager Permanent Likes & Loves

These are items that villagers will always welcome week after week.