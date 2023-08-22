Palia Gifting Guide: All Villager Likes, Loves & Weekly Wants

Find out what are every villager’s weekly wants this August, as well as their permanent liked and loved gifts.

Palia NPC Weekly Wants Guide

Palia is one of those games where you can and must cultivate bonds with small gestures. But, just like in life, preferences evolve. The villagers of Palia have a new want every week, and although you can find out what things they love and what they like permanently, if you want to deepen a friendship or make villager fall in love, keeping an eye on their weekly wants is a great idea.

Palia: All August 21-August 27 Villager Weekly Wants Gifts

Palia Gifting Guide
Every Sunday at 22:00, the weekly want gifts for each villager resets. It’s super important to be on good terms with your neighbors. You never know when you might need a new recipe, a nice piece of furniture, or a good friend. 

AppearanceVillagerWeekly LikesWeekly Loves
  Ashura  Sweet Leaf
Acorn 		Flow-Infused Plank
Trout Dinner 
  Auni  Unopened Oyster
Garden Mantis 		Stripeshell Snail
Apple Pie 
  Badruu Carrot
WeedBlock Fertilizer		Loaded Potato Soup
Azure Stonehopper 
  Caleri Sundrop Lily 
Glass Bulb 		Blueberry Jam 
Dari Cloves 
  Chayne Carrot Seed
Apple Jam		Heat Root
Palian Onion Soup 
  Delaila Rainbow Trout
QualityUp Fertilizer 		Blueberries
Giant Goldfish 
  Einar Bahari Crab
Spineshell Crab 		Fathead Minnow
Stormray 
  Elouisa Unopened Oyster
Proudhorned Stag Beetle 		Scarlet Koi 
Cloudfish 
  Eshe Grilled Oyster
Samara 		Silver Bar 
Akwinduu Chapaa 
  Hassian Plant Fiber
Brightshroom 		Azure Chapaa Tail 
Dispell Arrow 
  Hekla Grilled Mushroom
Brightshroom 		Black Sea Bass 
Enchanted Pupfish 
  Hodari Paper Lantern Bug 
Elder Sernuk Antler 		Proudhorn Sernuk Antler
Steak Dinner 
  Jel Umbran Carp 
Freshwater Eel 		Pearl 
Mushroom Soup 
  Jina Flint 
Cotton Seed 		Radiant Sunfish 
Mushroom Soup 
  Kenli Grilled Oyster 
Striped Chapaa Tail 		Steak Dinner 
Meaty Stir Fry 
  Kenyatta Wild Garlic 
Elder Sernuk Antler 		Brighteye Butterfly 
Crimson Fangtooth 
  Nai’o Stone Brick 
QualityUP Fertilizer 		Stalking Catfish 
Steak Dinner 
  Najuma Knapweed 
Copper Bar 		Iron Ore 
Silver Bar 
  Reth Yellow Perch 
Creamy Carrot Soup 		Cream of Tomato Soup
Dari Cloves
  Sifuu Stone Brick 
Elder Sernuk Antler 		Silver Ore 
Dispell Arrow 
  Tamala Kilima Night Moth 
Garden Mililpede 		Shimmerfin 
Long-Nosed Unicorn Fish  
  Tish Shell 
Heartwood Plank 		Silk Thread
Blueberry Pie
  Zeki Unopened Oyster 
Fish Stew 		Fried Catfish Dinner

Palia: All Villager Permanent Likes & Loves

Palia NPC Gift Guide
These are items that villagers will always welcome week after week.

AppearanceVillagerAlways LikesAlways Loves
  Ashura  Chapaa Meat, Channel Catfish, Fish Stew, Grilled Fish, Meaty Stir Fry, Sernuk Meat, Shell, Striped Surgeon, Sundrop LilyBlueberry Pie, Fish Stew
  Auni  Common Blue Butterfly, Common Field Cricket, Garden Leafhopper, Garden Mantis, Garden Millipede, Silk Thread, Standard Smoke BombApple Pie, Firebreathing Dragonfly
  Badruu Blueberry Pie, Grilled Oyster, Onion Seed, Pearl, Pickled Potato, Potato, Quality-Up Fertilizer, Wheat SeedApple Tree Seed, Azure Stonehopper
  Caleri Chapaa Fur, Leather, Macaron, Pickled Potato, Sernuk Hide, Silk Thread, Spotted Chapaa Tail, SweetleafBahari Glowbug
  Chayne Crystal Lake Lotus, Emerald Carpet Moss, Macaron, Onion, Onion Seed, QualityUp Fertilizer, Silk Thread, Unopened Oyster, Wild GarlicDragons Beard Peat, Pearl
  Delaila Blueberry Pie, Chapaa Meat, Crystal Lake Lotus, Quality-Up Fertilizer, Sernuk Meat, Silk, Silk Thread, Spice Sprout, Sweetleaf, TomatoTBA
  Einar Gillyfin, Prism Trout, Wagon WheelMottled Gobi, Pebbles
  Elouisa Cantankerous Koi, Crystal Lake Lotus, Dragon’s Beard Peat, Duskray, Silk, Silk Thread, Sernuk Antler, Sundrop LilyPearl
  Eshe Green Pearl, Grilled Oyster, Pearl, Silk, Silk ThreadTBA
  Hassian Brightshroom, Fine Arrow, Fisherman’s Brew, Silk Thread, Sernuk Antler, Sernuk Hide, Spotted Chapaa Tail, Standard ArrowProudhorn Sernuk Antler
  Hekla Acorn, Copper Ore, Cotton Seed, QualityUp Fertilizer, Silver Ore, Silk ThreadTBA
  Hodari Chapaa Fur, Copper Bar, Copper Ore, Fisherman’s Brew, Grilled Meat, Iron Ore, Leather, Pearl, Sernuk Antlers, Silk, Silk Thread, Silver OreTBA
  Jel Barracuda, Bat Ray, Crystal Lake Lotus, Fabric, Kilima Catfish, Leather, Pearl, Silk Thread, Sernuk Antler, Sundrop LilyPearl, Stickleback Fish, Willow Lampray
  Jina Brightshroom, Grilled Mushroom, Mountain Morel, Pearl, Pickled PotatoTBA
  Kenli Blueberry Pie, Grilled Meat, Pearl, Ramen, Sundrop Lily, TomatoLoaded Potato Soup
  Kenyatta Brushtail Dragonfly, Briar Daisy, Chapaa Fur, Inky Dragonfly, Knapweed, Pearl, Red-Bellied Piranha, Sernuk Antler, Sernuk Hide, Silk Thread, Standard ArrowMeaty Stir Fry, Proudhorn Sernuk Antlers
  Nai’o Chapaa Fur, Chapaa Meat, Pickled Potato, Potato, Rice Seed, Sernuk Antler, Sernuk Hide, Sernuk Meat, Silk, Stone Brick, Wild GarlicIron Bar, Steak Dinner
  Najuma Bat Ray, Copper Bar, Copper Ore, Coral, Iron Ore, Oily Anchovy, Sardine, TomatoTBA
  Reth Creamy Carrot Soup, Grilled Meat, Hearty Vegetable Soup, Loaded Potato Soup, Onion, Potato, Ramen, Sernuk Noodle Stew, Spotted Bullhead, Sweet LeafApple Jam
  Sifuu Chapaa Meat, Copper Ore, Fine Arrow, Grilled Mushroom, Sardine, Sernuk Antler, Sernuk MeatTBA
  Tamala Brightshroom, Chapaa Fur, Copper Ore, Elder Sernuk Antler, Emerald Carpet Moss, Iron Ore, Pearl, Sernuk Antler, Sernuk Hide, Silk ThreadElder Sernuk Antler, Gold Ore
  Tish Dawnray, Elder Sernuk Antler, Green Pearl, Pearl, Sernuk Antler, Silk, Sundrop Lily, Treasure ChestsPearl, Silk Thread
  Zeki Fish Stew, Gold Ore, Grilled Fish, Pearl, Sashimi, Silvery Minnow, Silver OreCopper Bar

