Palworld Base Building Glitch Allows Players To Start Exp Farms

When a game like Palworld is in the early stages of development, there are going to be glitches. Many of them aren’t favorable, but sometimes you find one that works just the wrong way in your favor.

In this case, players have finally found a way to cheese the game for some easy exp. Granted, the exploit is a little slow and requires an auto-clicker. But with patience and a steady hand, you can boost your level if you’re below 20. In this quick guide, we’ll give an overview of how the base building exp glitch works in Palworld and how you can most effectively use it.

How To Use The Base Building Exp Glitch in Palworld

Screenshot by Gamepur

To use the base-building glitch in Palworld, you’ll first need to know a little about how the game grants exp. You can get some experience each time you kill something, capture something, or build something. This may tempt you to go on a building spree, but this is where the glitch makes things convenient.

If you build something the game deems unable to place but still manage to place it anyway, the game will delete the item instantly and grant you back your materials for trying. However, if you repeatedly do this, you get the exp for “building” all those walls when actually you’ve been building nothing at all. This is where some convenient stair placement to replicate the glitch and a good auto clicker come in.

If you want to reproduce this glitch on your own base for some free exp, consider following the steps below:

Build a base of foundations, stone or wood, three across. Next, place two walls on the edges of the foundation facing you. After climbing the centermost wall, place a floor connecting to the top and a set of stairs going down from the middle wall to the far right wall. With stairs and empty space beneath, you now have a viable area to perform the glitch repeatedly. Underneath those stairs, attempt to spawn in another wall. If done correctly, the wall will not appear when you right-click but will instead spawn in the materials required for building. Do this repeatedly to gain exp steadily. If you have an auto clicker, you can set it to right-click continuously while away from your PC.

One important aspect is that the glitch only allows you a little exp each time you right-click. Therefore, this exp glitch is only so effective. It can get you from level 20 to 30 without issue, but beyond that, the experience drops you get from building are minimal. If you want to test the limits, though, consider leaving your auto-clicker on and going to watch an episode of something before coming back.

If you want to learn more about Palworld and the best Pals to catch for your base, consider viewing the rest of our guides on Gamepur.