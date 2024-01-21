Palworld Black Market Explained: Where to Buy All Contraband Pals

Recommended Videos

Every open world game has its dark side, whether it’s revealed through the lore or environment. In Palworld’s case, there are large creepy merchants dotted around the place who sell Contraband Pals on the black market, and they buy from the player, too.

There’s so much to do in Palworld that completing a single goal feels monumental. Be it overcoming the towers, optimizing a base, or catching every Pal for the Paldeck. Capturing every Pal is a great goal because it’s obvious, and everyone knows they must explore the world to find each one. However, players can also take advantage of the black market to buy Contraband Pals for their Paldeck, and they can even profit by selling the ones they don’t want to keep.

All Contraband Pals Players Can Buy in Palworld & How Much They Cost

To buy Contraband Pals in Palworld, players must track down a Black Marketeer. These are shady merchants with Pals in their inventory, sold for a high price. Each Pal was likely stolen or captured by Syndicate Thugs, so it’s possible they haven’t had a good life so far. With that in mind, it’s nice to think of buying them as saving them.

The table below shows every Contraband Pal we’ve seen listed in a Black Marketeers inventory. Note that the inventories for these merchants seem to change either daily or each time the player respawns. Based on our testing, we believe it’s each time the player respawns, but we can’t rule out a daily reset.

This guide is in progress, and we’ll add more Pals to this list as we see them.

Contraband Pal Price Chillet 8,280 Gold Woolipop 4,132 Gold Dinossom 8,262 Gold Nitewing 17,955 Gold Flambelle 7,125 Gold Jolthog Cryst 3,049 Gold Beegarde 4,230 Gold Kingpaca 13,050 Gold Robinquill 5,227 Gold

All Black Marketeer Locations in Palworld

In the table below, we’ve listed the locations of all the Black Marketeers we’ve encountered in Palworld, alongside map references for them. Note that this list is still being worked on, and more locations will be added as we discover them.

Black Marketeer Location Map Reference

Bamboo Groves Black Marketeer

Stands on the edge of a cliff in Bamboo Groves overlooking the lake where Azurobe swims.

