Palworld Release Date & Early Access (Everything We Know So Far)

If you’re a fan of monster-catching games, life simulators, survival games, or shooters, then Palworld is for you.

Though that may sound like a broad statement, Palworld really could tick all those boxes as soon as it releases in January. It’s a promising game that has set a pretty ambitious goal: to join the survival and monster-catching community in one single online experience. Whether it’s going to live up to the expectations or not is not for me to say. Still, in this article, I’ll give you a rundown of everything we know so far about Palworld, including release date, platforms, and price.

Related: All Pokemon Type Locations in Pokemon Go

What is Palworld?

Image via Pocketpair

The elevator pitch version of it is Palworld is Pokémon with guns.

If that caught your interest, then you’ll want to know that Palworld is a forthcoming multiplayer monster-collecting game that intertwines the excitement of creature collection with the challenges of survival in an expansive, open world.

It’s developed by Pocketpair, a company that already had success with a previous online multiplayer game with mostly positive reviews on Steam. Their latest, Palworld, introduces players to a dynamic experience where they can capture, train, and bond with an impressive array of creatures known as Pals. Though I’d mostly call it creature slavery if you ask me.

When is the Release Date for Palworld?

Image via Pocketpair

Palworld is set to launch globally on Friday, January 19, 2024, with early access opening up worldwide.

Though you can’t pre-order it at the moment, you can wishlist Palworld on Steam, so you’re caught up on all the updates.

What Platforms Will Palworld Be Available On?

Image via Pocketpair

Palworld will make its debut on PC platforms and can be acquired through Steam.

At the moment, Pocketpair has no plans to port their game to a console, but who knows, we might see this creature survival game hit handheld consoles and big screens sometime in the future.

Will Palworld be Free-to-Play?

Image via Pocketpair

Palworld is not a free-to-play game, not even in its early access state.

To be fair, it’s shaping up to be a pretty robust gaming experience, with over 100 types of Pals and even field bosses. What’s even more fun is that you can get lost in this experience with up to 32 other players.

If Palworld interests you in any way, and let’s face it, how could it not, I highly suggest you get in on Steam during its early access period. Developer Pocketpair, as mentioned on the game’s Steam page, hints at a potential price increase at or around the official release.