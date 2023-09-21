Payday 3: How to Access Vault Lobby in Gold & Sharke

The Gold & Sharke heist in Payday 3 features a massive bank, where you’ll have to sneak through the decorated hallways to reach the vault, hidden in the center of it. After you’ve reached the upper floor, your next goal is to make it to the Vault Lobby.

For those who are looking to quietly make their way into this area, there are a few things to be on the lookout for when completing this mission. Here’s what you need to know about how to access the Vault Lobby in Payday 3’s Gold & Sharke mission.

Where to Find The Server Room in Gold & Sharke

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first step that you need to do after reaching the Upper Floor in Gold & Sharke is to track down the Server Room. It should be close to the back area, on the second floor. This is a private area, so you’ll need to make sure none of the security cameras or guards see you in this area. If they do, they’re going to highlight your location and direct you back down to the public area of this Payday 3 mission. If you do get caught, it might be better to wait until they guide you back down, so you don’t trigger an alarm.

When looking for the server room, check out the signs on the back wall, and look for the signs next to the door. You should be on the lookout for a sign that reads, “Server Room,” next to it. Once you find it, there will be a computer you need to hack. The Server Room is a secure area, and I recommend leaving it to prepare for the next phase of this Payday 3 mission.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where To Find IT Room in Gold & Sharke

Roughly halfway through the hack of the computer in the Server Room, you’ll have to track down the IT Room on the same floor. Similar to the last step, you’ll need to make your way into the IT Room and hack the computer in it. This room will be close to the stairs where you entered, and will likely be protected by a guard and a security camera. I recommend you and your Payday 3 team tiptoe through this area and keep an eye on the guard patrolling this area. The room will need to use a lockpick on it before you can get inside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After hacking the computer in the IT Room, return to the Server Room computer to finish the rest of the hack. Once the hack is over, you’ll receive four codes that you can use to attempt to access the Vault Lobby. Make your way back to the stairs and reach the halfway point. You can interact with the keypad protecting the Vault Lobby, and your light should reflect the numbers most often used on it, allowing you to narrow down the code you need to use to enter the next phase of this Payday 3 mission.