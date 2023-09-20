Payday 3: How To Access The Upper Floor in Gold & Sharke

For Payday 3’s Gold & Sharke mission, it’s all about getting to the vault on the upper floor. The area is heavily guarded, with the ground floor covered in guards, security cameras, employees, and citizens who are going to get in your way of reaching the vault.

The first step in this operation is to get access to the upper floor. This can be rather complicated as there are several ways to do this, but there are a few ways for you to sneak up there. Here’s what you need to know about how to access the upper floor of Payday 3’s Gold & Sharke mission.

How To Get To Human Resources in Gold & Sharke

When you initially arrive at the Gold & Sharke bank, you’ll be told to find a way to sneak into the Human Resources area to learn who might have access to a keycard that unlocks the gate on the ground floor. Getting to the human resources can be difficult because it’s behind the teller’s counter. The best way to get through to the teller’s counter is to find a phone with a QR code. These are scattered throughout the Payday 3 map. I recommend a right from the bottom gate and heading through the garage access.

This is a little bit like getting into the VIP area during the Rock The Cradle mission in Payday 3 and securing the Crypto Wallet or the Vault. However, if the alarms go off in this mode, it’s not the end of the mission, but it could become much more complicated.

Head down the stairs, and unlock the door to the garage access. This is a private area, so if a security camera or guard catches you down there, they may arrest you or escort you to leave the area with any other Payday 3 players they catch. When you reach this area, take a right and make your way down to your first door on the left, and there should be a phone that you can acquire a QR code.

Now, there are two ways you can handle it from this point. You can return to the main lobby and use the QR code on the door to the left of the locked gate to access the teller stalls. This is a straight shot to the Human Resources area, or you can take a left from where you found the QR code and enter the back way of the teller stalls. Either route you choose to take during this Payday 3 mission will take you to the teller stalls, bringing you one step closer to the Human Resources area.

Both ways require the QR code from the phone, though. Once in the teller stall area, make your way down the hallway, and you’ll enter the Human Resources department. You must pick the lock to enter this area, and a camera protects it.

When you get into the Human Resources area during the Gold & Sharke mission in Payday 3, look for the computer you can interact with. Your character will begin hacking it, which you don’t want anyone else to see in the room. After the results, interact with the computer again to learn that your next stop will be the Loan Officer’s office.

How To Find Loan Officer’s Office in Gold & Sharke

Your next stop will be tracking down the Gold & Sharke bank loan officer. You can find them back in the main lobby, to the right of the entrance. They should have the “Loan Officer” sign outside their door, indicating you’ve found the right place. I recommend picking the door across from the “Storage” area. You will need to use the QR code on the loan officer’s door with any of your Payday 3 characters, and you don’t want to be caught by the roaming guard or the security camera while you do it.

Now, the loan officer will be inside their office. You must be careful as he will attempt to call the guards or activate the alarm if they catch you in their office. You can keep the door to their office through, interacting with the papers while the loan officer, the roaming guard, and the security camera are not looking. Finding the Red Keycard in this room takes a lot of patience, but once you have it on a Payday 3 character, you’ll be ready to return to the front gate. For my first run, I did get caught and had to masks on, but in a second playthrough, I grabbed the keycard before the loan officer knew I was there.

When you’re ready, head to the bank’s main lobby, interact with the Red Keycard lock, and make your way up to the upper floor. Like the other times in Payday 3, ensure no one is watching you to prevent the alarms from going off.